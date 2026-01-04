GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Future readiness is key to sustainable security, says Dubai Police chief

Al Marri praises Future Foresight Centre’s role in readiness and smart policing

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police

Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has highlighted the critical role of future planning in modern governance, describing it as essential for continuity of services and strengthening institutional performance.

Speaking during his inspection of the Future Foresight Centre, Al Marri emphasised that foresight helps organisations anticipate challenges, adapt to change, and respond effectively. He praised the centre’s efforts in promoting a culture of future readiness and building an integrated system that supports proactive planning and flexible decision-making.

Structured approach to future readiness

Al Marri explained that Dubai Police follows a structured approach to future foresight, linking long-term security projects to strategic goals. This ensures readiness for emerging developments and keeps security planning aligned with rapid technological and social changes. He also noted the growing use of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics as vital tools for supporting security-related decisions.

During his visit, he reviewed the centre’s strategic plan for 2025–2030, which aligns with the UAE Future Foresight Strategy and Dubai Police’s overall strategy. The centre has achieved all 38 of its performance indicators, reflecting the maturity of its foresight framework and the effectiveness of its planning.

Key initiatives and achievements

Al Marri was briefed on future readiness across the Administrative and Financial Affairs Sector and the Criminal Investigation Sector. The centre highlighted key pillars including organisational agility, change management, data-driven decision making, talent development, and innovation.

It has implemented 37 future-focused projects, produced 30 future visions, 69 foresight reports, and 14 future studies, alongside developing risk assessments and scenario plans to strengthen policing operations. To build capabilities, the centre has also delivered training and awareness workshops across seven sectors, while 59 employees completed the Professional Diploma in Future Readiness Foresight.

Praise for progress and innovation

At the conclusion of the inspection, Lieutenant General Al Marri praised the centre’s progress and positive impact. “These achievements reflect Dubai Police’s commitment to continuous development, adopting leading local and international practices, and strengthening cross-sector cooperation to maintain excellence in security work,” he said.

The visit underscored Dubai Police’s focus on future readiness, innovation, and smart policing as key drivers in maintaining safety and efficiency across the emirate.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Captain Dr Engineer Salem Al Marri

Dubai Police officer Al Marri wins first Challenge 71

3m read
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri highlighted teamwork and efficiency during an inspection tour.

Dubai Airports lauded for seamless visitor experience

1m read
Tourism contributed 13 per cent of the UAE’s gross domestic product last year.

UAE hotel occupancy hits 79.3% in 2025

2m read
Dubai Police roll out new initiative to boost public engagement in Jebel Ali

Dubai Police launch initiative to hear public feedback

1m read