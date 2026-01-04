Al Marri praises Future Foresight Centre’s role in readiness and smart policing
Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has highlighted the critical role of future planning in modern governance, describing it as essential for continuity of services and strengthening institutional performance.
Speaking during his inspection of the Future Foresight Centre, Al Marri emphasised that foresight helps organisations anticipate challenges, adapt to change, and respond effectively. He praised the centre’s efforts in promoting a culture of future readiness and building an integrated system that supports proactive planning and flexible decision-making.
Al Marri explained that Dubai Police follows a structured approach to future foresight, linking long-term security projects to strategic goals. This ensures readiness for emerging developments and keeps security planning aligned with rapid technological and social changes. He also noted the growing use of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics as vital tools for supporting security-related decisions.
During his visit, he reviewed the centre’s strategic plan for 2025–2030, which aligns with the UAE Future Foresight Strategy and Dubai Police’s overall strategy. The centre has achieved all 38 of its performance indicators, reflecting the maturity of its foresight framework and the effectiveness of its planning.
Al Marri was briefed on future readiness across the Administrative and Financial Affairs Sector and the Criminal Investigation Sector. The centre highlighted key pillars including organisational agility, change management, data-driven decision making, talent development, and innovation.
It has implemented 37 future-focused projects, produced 30 future visions, 69 foresight reports, and 14 future studies, alongside developing risk assessments and scenario plans to strengthen policing operations. To build capabilities, the centre has also delivered training and awareness workshops across seven sectors, while 59 employees completed the Professional Diploma in Future Readiness Foresight.
At the conclusion of the inspection, Lieutenant General Al Marri praised the centre’s progress and positive impact. “These achievements reflect Dubai Police’s commitment to continuous development, adopting leading local and international practices, and strengthening cross-sector cooperation to maintain excellence in security work,” he said.
The visit underscored Dubai Police’s focus on future readiness, innovation, and smart policing as key drivers in maintaining safety and efficiency across the emirate.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox