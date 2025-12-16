Dubai Police explores smart technologies for next-generation VIP protection

Session explores future VIP protection, integrating smart tech for readiness, efficiency
Dubai: Dubai Police has hosted a specialised partner dialogue titled “VIP Protection in the Era of Artificial Intelligence”, bringing together security leaders and strategic partners to examine how emerging technologies are reshaping VIP protection operations.
Organised by the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, represented by the VIP Security and Protection Department, the session focused on future challenges and opportunities in VIP protection, and on practical ways to integrate smart technologies to enhance readiness, efficiency, and proactive security measures.
The dialogue was attended by Brigadier Obaid bin Yarouf Al Ketbi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency for Protective Security Affairs, and Colonel Ahmad Salem Al Mansouri, Director of the VIP Security and Protection Department, alongside a number of officers and specialists from Dubai Police.
Representatives from key partner entities also took part, including the Presidential Guard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, Emaar and the Dubai World Trade Centre, underlining the importance of coordination and partnership in VIP protection operations.
Discussions highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in supporting preventive security, enhancing risk assessment, strengthening site security through advanced systems and improving decision-making processes, while ensuring the protection of data and sensitive information. Participants also stressed the need to reduce bureaucracy through smart solutions that save time and human effort, allowing protection teams to focus on core operational tasks.
Expert insights were shared by Dr Engineer Yousef Al Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, and Professor Eldar Saljic, Dean of the College of Security and Global Studies at the American University in the Emirates (AUE). They addressed AI-driven security systems, future threat landscapes and the skills required for next-generation protection teams.
The session was moderated by Captain Mohammad Eisa Al Baloushi and First Lieutenant Mohammad Fahad Bin Sulaiman, who steered discussions towards practical outcomes and actionable recommendations to support the continued development of VIP protection capabilities.
Dubai Police said that organising such dialogue sessions reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening cooperation with strategic partners, exchanging expertise and adopting advanced technologies to enhance security preparedness. This approach supports Dubai’s vision of maintaining the highest safety standards and reinforces its standing as a leading global city in smart and sustainable security practices.
At the conclusion of the session, Brigadier Al Ketbi honoured the speakers and partner representatives in recognition of their contributions and active participation.
