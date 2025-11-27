The bidding, which opened at a base price of Rs50,000 on the official fancy.parivahan.gov.in portal , quickly spiralled into a digital frenzy. By noon, the price had already touched Rs8.8 million. By 5pm, as the virtual hammer struck, the winning bid froze at ₹1.17 crore — the highest ever recorded in India.

Dubai: India’s obsession with VIP number plates reached a new peak on Wednesday after Haryana sold the registration number HR88B8888 for an eye-watering Rs1.17 crore (Rs11.7 million), making it the most expensive number plate ever auctioned in the country.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.