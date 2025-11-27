GOLD/FOREX
Why India’s costliest number plate HR88B8888 sold for a record Rs11.7 million in Haryana

Illusion of five eights and a bidding war pushed the VIP number to India’s highest price

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
This week, the number attracted 45 bidders, the most for any plate in the auction cycle. AI generated image.
Dubai: India’s obsession with VIP number plates reached a new peak on Wednesday after Haryana sold the registration number HR88B8888 for an eye-watering Rs1.17 crore (Rs11.7 million), making it the most expensive number plate ever auctioned in the country.

The bidding, which opened at a base price of Rs50,000 on the official fancy.parivahan.gov.in portal, quickly spiralled into a digital frenzy.
By noon, the price had already touched Rs8.8 million.
By 5pm, as the virtual hammer struck, the winning bid froze at ₹1.17 crore — the highest ever recorded in India.

This week, the number attracted 45 bidders, the most for any plate in the auction cycle.

Why HR88B8888 is so special

It’s not just a number — it’s a visual illusion.

In uppercase, the letter B resembles the digit 8, making the plate appear like a clean string of eights:

HR — Haryana
88 — RTO code
B — Vehicle series (looks like ‘8’)
8888 — four-digit VIP number

Four eights are rare.
A plate that looks like five eights is almost unheard of.

VIP collectors, numerology enthusiasts, and status-seekers all piled into the bidding.

Haryana’s auction fever

Haryana holds online auctions every week, with applications opening Friday 5 pm and closing Monday 9 am — followed by intense bidding until results are declared on Wednesday.

Last week, the number HR22W2222 sold for Rs37.91 lakh (Rs3.79 million).
This week’s record sale blew that figure out of the water.

India’s VIP number craze isn’t new

Earlier this year, Kerala tech billionaire Venu Gopalakrishnan paid ₹45.99 lakh for the plate KL 07 DG 0007 for his Lamborghini Urus Performante.
The “0007” Bond connection made it wildly attractive.

But some stories are even more outrageous.

Rs1.5 million number plate on a Rs55,000 scooter

According to a Times of India report, Chandigarh might just hold the crown for the most absurd VIP number culture.

Between 2020 and 2025:

A scooter worth ₹55,585 got a number plate worth ₹15.44 lakh

A two-wheeler priced at ₹59,336 ended up with a number costing ₹4.95 lakh

Another bike worth ₹64,024 carried a number bought for ₹5.75 lakh

In total, nine two-wheelers priced under ₹1.28 lakh were given number plates worth ₹1.7 lakh to ₹15.44 lakh.

Even four-wheelers weren’t spared the madness.
Three sedans priced between ₹9.5 lakh and ₹13 lakh sported numbers auctioned for up to ₹24.4 lakh.

In India’s VIP number universe, the badge matters more than the machine.

Why Indians pay millions

Numerology beliefs (8 is considered lucky, especially in business)

Status symbol among supercar and luxury car owners

Social media bragging rights

Exclusivity — these combinations never come again

For many, the plate becomes more important than the car itself

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
