My Business: Dubai entrepreneur turns childhood fascination with number plates into a venture

For co-founder Hassan Shehada, the starting point was simple insight. Many residents saw plates as symbols of identity, but few understood the mechanics behind their value. “PlatePros was born out of a shared passion between my partner Ahmed Al Nasser and me. We have always viewed car plate numbers as more than just identifiers. In the UAE, they represent individuality, pride, and even memories,” he said. “We realised many people did not truly understand their value, both emotionally and as an investment.”