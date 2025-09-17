GOLD/FOREX
RTA to auction 90 premium Dubai vehicle plate numbers on September 27

Distinctive 2-to-5-digit plate numbers including BB88 and BB777 to go under hammer

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Collectors and car enthusiasts are expected to vie for the super numbers BB88 and BB777, which are among the most sought-after in the upcoming auction.
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is auctioning 90 distinctive 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit vehicle plate numbers from the codes AA, BB, K, L, M, N, P, Q, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z.

Among the highlights are the standout super numbers BB 88 and BB 777.

The 119th Open Auction will take place on Saturday, September 27, at Grand Hyatt Hotel, starting at 4.30 pm.

Interested bidders may register through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae) or at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha.

Early registration

Registration for the auction opens on Monday, September 22, the authority said on Wednesday.

Seating will be limited, with priority given to auction participants, so early registration is advised, RTA said.

Registration will also be available at the auction hall from 2pm on the day of the event.

Participation rules

The sale of plate numbers is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT). To participate in the auction, bidders must hold a traffic file in Dubai and provide a security deposit cheque made payable to RTA in the amount of Dh25,000, along with a non-refundable registration fee of  Dh120.

These payments can be submitted at the Customer Happiness Centres, by credit card, or through RTA’s website.

