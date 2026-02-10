Ras Al Khaimah Police launch sleek new premium number plates

Modern typography and custom options introduced without replacing existing plates
Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced the adoption of a new design for distinguished vehicle number plates, developed in collaboration with the Emirate’s General Resources Authority.
The new plates feature a modern look and enhanced technical standards aimed at improving service quality for customers. Authorities clarified that the introduction of the new design does not require the replacement of existing plates, but offers vehicle owners an additional premium option.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said the move reflects their ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence, in line with future aspirations, while contributing to community wellbeing and supporting the Emirate’s sustainable development goals.
Designed with refined typography and visual balance, the new plates highlight the aesthetic appeal of numbers and letters through an innovative layout. Vehicle owners can choose customised combinations, provided the total number of characters does not exceed seven.
The police and the General Resources Authority said the new distinguished plates are available at all service centres across the Emirate.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox