Dubai RTA to auction 300 premium vehicle number plates

Bidding opens on Feb 9 for 2- to 5-digit plates for cars, classic vehicles and motorcycles

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The auction offers vehicle owners a chance to secure a distinctive number plate, combining style, prestige, and personal expression on Dubai’s roads.
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to offer 300 premium number plates for private cars, classic vehicles, and motorcycles in its 82nd online auction. Plates will feature 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-digit combinations and cover a range of letter codes, including H, I, K, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z.

Registrations for the auction open on Monday, February 2, with bidding starting a week later on February 9. The auction will run for seven days only, and all sales are subject to 5% Value Added Tax (VAT). Only residents holding a traffic file in Dubai are eligible to participate.

To join, bidders must submit a Dh5,000 security cheque payable to the RTA and a non-refundable registration fee of Dh120. Registration can be completed at RTA Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, and Deira, or online via the RTA website (www.rta.ae).

Successful bidders will have 10 working days from the close of the auction to pay the full amount. Payments of up to Dh50,000 can be made in cash at authorised service centres, while amounts above Dh50,000 can be settled by manager’s cheque, credit card, Customer Happiness Centres, or online.

