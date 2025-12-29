GOLD/FOREX
Plate number 12 steals the show as RTA auction hits Dh109 million

Dubai’s 120th distinctive number plate auction sets a new record

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai: A fierce bidding battle for the coveted car plate number 12 set the tone for Dubai’s latest distinctive number plate auction, propelling total sales to a record-breaking Dh109 million, the highest ever achieved by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The auction held on December 27 was headlined by plate number BB12, which attracted the highest bid of the evening at Dh9.66 million, underscoring the enduring appeal of low-number and symbolic plates among collectors and high-net-worth bidders. It was followed by AA25, which sold for more than Dh8.04 million, while BB30 fetched Dh6.74 million and CC100 achieved Dh4.21 million.

According to RTA, the strong results reflect the success of its auction strategy, which prioritises transparency, neutrality and equal access for all participants. Distinctive number plates are widely seen as status symbols in the UAE, contributing to sustained demand and competitive bidding.

90 distinguished numbers

A total of 90 distinctive plates were offered at the auction, featuring two-, three-, four- and five-digit numbers from codes including AA, BB, CC, K, N, O, R, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z. The event was held at the Al Joud Ballroom, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

Registration opened on December 22, with bidders able to register online via the RTA website, at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha, or at the auction venue. Priority access was granted to those who registered in advance.

VAT

All plate sales were subject to 5 per cent VAT. Participation required bidders to hold a Dubai traffic file, submit a Dh25,000 security cheque payable to RTA, and pay a non-refundable AED 120 participation fee, with online credit card payment also available.

The record-breaking auction further cements Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most active and high-value markets for distinctive vehicle number plates.

