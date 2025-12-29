Plate number 12 steals the show as RTA auction hits Dh109 million

The auction held on December 27 was headlined by plate number BB12, which attracted the highest bid of the evening at Dh9.66 million, underscoring the enduring appeal of low-number and symbolic plates among collectors and high-net-worth bidders. It was followed by AA25, which sold for more than Dh8.04 million, while BB30 fetched Dh6.74 million and CC100 achieved Dh4.21 million.