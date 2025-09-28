GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai’s special number plate auction nets nearly Dh98 million

Super Plate “BB 88” alone fetches Dh14 million at RTA’s open auction

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai’s special number plate auction nets nearly Dh98 million
Super number BB88 was sold for the highest bid of Dh14million

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that its 119th open auction for distinctive vehicle number plates generated a remarkable Dh97.95 million in revenues.

The star of the evening was the exclusive plate (BB 88), which sold for an impressive Dh14 million, making it the highest bid of the auction. Other premium sales included (Y31) at Dh6.27 million, (M 78) at Dh6 million, and the iconic (BB 777), which also secured Dh6 million.

The event, held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel on Saturday, featured 90 coveted plates across codes AA, BB, K, L, M, N, P, Q, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z — ranging from two to five digits. Among the top highlights were the rare “super plates” (BB 88) and (BB 777), both commanding strong competition from bidders.

To participate, bidders were required to hold a Dubai traffic file and submit a security cheque of Dh25,000 payable to RTA, along with a non-refundable entry fee of Dh120. Payments could also be made conveniently via RTA’s website.

RTA emphasised that the success of this auction underscores its transparent, competitive framework that ensures equal opportunities for participants, while also highlighting the cultural and symbolic value that distinctive number plates carry for many collectors and motorists in the UAE.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
transport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai awards Dh3.3m top prize to WeRide–Deutsche Bahn

Dubai awards Dh3.3m top prize to WeRide–Deutsche Bahn

1m read
Collectors and car enthusiasts are expected to vie for the super numbers BB88 and BB777, which are among the most sought-after in the upcoming auction.

BB88 and BB777: RTA to auction premium plate numbers

1m read
Dubai RTA opens new lane to ease Nad Al Hamar traffic

Dubai RTA opens new lane to ease Nad Al Hamar traffic

1m read
The metro has rapidly become a backbone of Riyadh’s transport system.

Riyadh Metro to start service earlier to ease traffic 

1m read