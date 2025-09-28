Dubai’s special number plate auction nets nearly Dh98 million

Super Plate “BB 88” alone fetches Dh14 million at RTA’s open auction
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that its 119th open auction for distinctive vehicle number plates generated a remarkable Dh97.95 million in revenues.
The star of the evening was the exclusive plate (BB 88), which sold for an impressive Dh14 million, making it the highest bid of the auction. Other premium sales included (Y31) at Dh6.27 million, (M 78) at Dh6 million, and the iconic (BB 777), which also secured Dh6 million.
The event, held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel on Saturday, featured 90 coveted plates across codes AA, BB, K, L, M, N, P, Q, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z — ranging from two to five digits. Among the top highlights were the rare “super plates” (BB 88) and (BB 777), both commanding strong competition from bidders.
To participate, bidders were required to hold a Dubai traffic file and submit a security cheque of Dh25,000 payable to RTA, along with a non-refundable entry fee of Dh120. Payments could also be made conveniently via RTA’s website.
RTA emphasised that the success of this auction underscores its transparent, competitive framework that ensures equal opportunities for participants, while also highlighting the cultural and symbolic value that distinctive number plates carry for many collectors and motorists in the UAE.
