Chasing a super plate? RTA auctions Dubai’s rarest numbers

Sale Features Standout Super Numbers AA 25, BB 12 and BB 30

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
To participate, bidders must hold a traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai and provide a security deposit cheque made payable to RTA in the amount of Dh25,000, along with a non-refundable registration fee of Dh120.
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority opened bidding for 90 distinctive 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit vehicle plates in its 120th Open Auction, spotlighting rare super numbers like AA 25, BB 12 and BB 30. Plates from codes AA, BB, CC, K, N, O, R, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z go live Saturday December 27 at 4:30pm in Al Joud Ballroom, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

Registration kicks off Monday, December 22, via the RTA website, app or centres in Umm Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha. On-site signup starts 2 pm, but limited seats favour early birds.

Super plates steal the show

AA 25 and BB 12 headline the sale, drawing collectors and status seekers chasing concise, memorable combos. Five-digit options fill out the 90 lots, blending rarity with prestige across premium letter series. All sales add 5% VAT.

Strict entry for serious bidders

Participants need a Dubai traffic file, Dh25,000 security deposit cheque payable to RTA and Dh120 non-refundable fee—payable at centres or card online. Deposits secure bids; winners pay balance post-auction.

RTA's auctions consistently fetch millions, with short plates commanding top premiums from residents upgrading rides or investors flipping assets. Past sales saw 1, 2 and 3-digit numbers eclipse Dh10 million totals, highlighting enduring appeal in Dubai's car culture.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
