Chasing a super plate? RTA auctions Dubai’s rarest numbers

Sale Features Standout Super Numbers AA 25, BB 12 and BB 30
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority opened bidding for 90 distinctive 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit vehicle plates in its 120th Open Auction, spotlighting rare super numbers like AA 25, BB 12 and BB 30. Plates from codes AA, BB, CC, K, N, O, R, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z go live Saturday December 27 at 4:30pm in Al Joud Ballroom, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.
Registration kicks off Monday, December 22, via the RTA website, app or centres in Umm Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha. On-site signup starts 2 pm, but limited seats favour early birds.
AA 25 and BB 12 headline the sale, drawing collectors and status seekers chasing concise, memorable combos. Five-digit options fill out the 90 lots, blending rarity with prestige across premium letter series. All sales add 5% VAT.
Participants need a Dubai traffic file, Dh25,000 security deposit cheque payable to RTA and Dh120 non-refundable fee—payable at centres or card online. Deposits secure bids; winners pay balance post-auction.
RTA's auctions consistently fetch millions, with short plates commanding top premiums from residents upgrading rides or investors flipping assets. Past sales saw 1, 2 and 3-digit numbers eclipse Dh10 million totals, highlighting enduring appeal in Dubai's car culture.
