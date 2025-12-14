Record-breaking auction: KLZ 1 plate sells for SAR 15.7 million in Riyadh

The auction was part of the 2025 Riyadh Car Show
Dubai: A number plate bearing the characters “KLZ 1” has become the most expensive in the history of the Riyadh Car Show, fetching a record SAR 15.7 million in a high-stakes auction that drew intense bidding.
The plate was initially sold for SAR 13.4 million. With taxes and administrative fees, SAR 2 million in VAT and SAR 335,000 in commission, the total transaction reached SAR 15.7 million, setting a new benchmark for premium vehicle plate sales in the Kingdom.
It was not only the coveted single-digit number “1” that contributed to the plate’s astronomical price, but also the Arabic letters “م ل ك,” which phonetically translate to “King,” adding symbolic prestige and cultural value that significantly elevated its desirability.
The new owner, already known for possessing a distinctive plate reading “N W R 7” on a Lexus used during his wedding celebrations, has now secured one of the most exclusive identifiers in the country’s luxury car culture.
The auction, part of the 2025 Riyadh Car Show, has attracted collectors and enthusiasts from across the region.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox