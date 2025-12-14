GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Record-breaking auction: KLZ 1 plate sells for SAR 15.7 million in Riyadh

The auction was part of the 2025 Riyadh Car Show

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
The plate was initially sold for SAR 13.4 million. With taxes and administrative fees, SAR 2 million in VAT and SAR 335,000 in commission, the total transaction reached SAR 15.7 million.
The plate was initially sold for SAR 13.4 million. With taxes and administrative fees, SAR 2 million in VAT and SAR 335,000 in commission, the total transaction reached SAR 15.7 million.
X

Dubai: A number plate bearing the characters “KLZ 1” has become the most expensive in the history of the Riyadh Car Show, fetching a record SAR 15.7 million in a high-stakes auction that drew intense bidding.

The plate was initially sold for SAR 13.4 million. With taxes and administrative fees, SAR 2 million in VAT and SAR 335,000 in commission, the total transaction reached SAR 15.7 million, setting a new benchmark for premium vehicle plate sales in the Kingdom.

It was not only the coveted single-digit number “1” that contributed to the plate’s astronomical price, but also the Arabic letters “م ل ك,” which phonetically translate to “King,” adding symbolic prestige and cultural value that significantly elevated its desirability.

The new owner, already known for possessing a distinctive plate reading “N W R 7” on a Lexus used during his wedding celebrations, has now secured one of the most exclusive identifiers in the country’s luxury car culture.

The auction, part of the 2025 Riyadh Car Show, has attracted collectors and enthusiasts from across the region.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The airline announced it will operate four flights a week on the new route.

Fly Riyadh–Manila for just SAR 1 with Cebu Pacific

1m read
Almasar Alshamil Education’s IPO draws strong demand

Almasar Alshamil Education’s IPO draws strong demand

2m read
A strong turnout is anticipated from collectors, investors and enthusiasts seeking rare and distinctive numbers.

Abu Dhabi to auction 33 elite plate numbers

2m read
Taneja’s fascination with elite registration plates began in 2011, when he paid Rs1 million for RJ 14 CP 1 for his BMW 7 Series — a record in Rajasthan then. In 2018, he spent Rs1.6 million on RJ 45 CG 1 for his Jaguar XJL. Each plate, he says, marked a milestone in his journey from struggle to success.

Auto driver to Audi: Dad’s Rs3.1m number plate gift

3m read