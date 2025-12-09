GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Cebu Pacific’s Riyadh–Manila flights take off with SAR 1 launch fare

Cebu Pacific unveils direct Riyadh-Manila flights with fares starting at just SAR 1

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
The airline announced it will operate four flights a week on the new route.
The airline announced it will operate four flights a week on the new route.
Supplied

Dubai: Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest low-cost carrier, is set to expand its Middle East network by introducing direct flights between Riyadh and Manila starting March 1, 2026. The new connection strengthens air links between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, serving a growing demand among Filipino expatriates and business travellers.

The airline announced it will operate four flights a week on the new route. Services from Riyadh to Manila are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while the return flights from Manila to Riyadh depart every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

This schedule, according to the airline, provides greater flexibility for travellers, particularly those flying between the Gulf and Southeast Asia for work or leisure.

SAR 1 seat offer

To celebrate the route’s launch, Cebu Pacific has introduced a special promotional sale offering one-way base fares between Riyadh and Manila for as low as SAR 1. The seat sale runs from December 9 to 13, 2025, with a travel period covering March 1 to October 31, 2026.

The offer excludes surcharges and other fees, the carrier said.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
PhilippinesAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bruno Fernandes, Man Utd: He has not only shone at Manchester United, he has transformed the team. Deadly at set plays, he is an ice-cool customer. The Portugal playmaker was United's top goalscorer (28) and top assister (18) last season. Fernandez led Man Utd in a 4-1 rout of the Wolves on Monday.

Man Utd back on tract after Fernandez's double

3m read
PIA announces to launch new weekly flight

PIA expands network with new international flight

1m read
Cebu Pacific cancels flights after A320 recall

Cebu Pacific cancels flights after Airbus A320 recall

2m read
The Riyadh skyline

GFH Partners buys SAR200m Logistics Facility in Riyadh

2m read