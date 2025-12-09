Cebu Pacific’s Riyadh–Manila flights take off with SAR 1 launch fare

Cebu Pacific unveils direct Riyadh-Manila flights with fares starting at just SAR 1
Dubai: Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest low-cost carrier, is set to expand its Middle East network by introducing direct flights between Riyadh and Manila starting March 1, 2026. The new connection strengthens air links between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, serving a growing demand among Filipino expatriates and business travellers.
The airline announced it will operate four flights a week on the new route. Services from Riyadh to Manila are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while the return flights from Manila to Riyadh depart every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
This schedule, according to the airline, provides greater flexibility for travellers, particularly those flying between the Gulf and Southeast Asia for work or leisure.
To celebrate the route’s launch, Cebu Pacific has introduced a special promotional sale offering one-way base fares between Riyadh and Manila for as low as SAR 1. The seat sale runs from December 9 to 13, 2025, with a travel period covering March 1 to October 31, 2026.
The offer excludes surcharges and other fees, the carrier said.
