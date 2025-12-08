The highly anticipated promotional fares are available for booking from 8 December to 13 December 2025, targeting a travel period from 1 June to 30 November 2026. This move follows a sustained period of heightened travel demand among overseas Filipinos residing in the UAE who are planning extended holidays and family reunions back home.

Dubai: Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) on Monday initiated a special '12.12 Super Seat Fest' campaign, allowing passengers based in Dubai to book one-way flights to the Philippines for a base fare starting at just Dh1, excluding standard fees and surcharges.

According to the airline, the sale provides travellers from the UAE with an opportunity to secure their 2026 itineraries well in advance, offering significant flexibility for long-awaited trips and leisure travel. Upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila, passengers can seamlessly connect to 27 additional domestic destinations spanning the main island groups of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

For those looking to book, the carrier noted that flight purchases and optional add-ons can be secured through various payment options, including standard credit/debit cards and supported e-wallets, simplifying the checkout process for Dubai-based customers.

Connecting flights are routed efficiently through several key hubs across the archipelago, including Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao, providing comprehensive access to the country’s diverse regions. The airline currently services a total of 37 domestic and 26 international routes across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

The carrier highlighted that its wide network facilitates travel to popular provincial spots. This includes central destinations like Bohol, famed for its Chocolate Hills landscape, and the southern haven of Samal Island, known for nature-based escapes.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

