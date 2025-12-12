China’s sky monster: Giant 'drone carrier' takes first flight 

What we know so far about 'Jiu Tian', and how it could change warfare forever
China just sent shockwaves through the global defence world.
Its colossal Jiu Tian aerial “drone carrier” — essentially a flying mothership for swarms of drones — has completed its first flight, a moment state media is calling a “breakthrough in China’s large drone technology.”
The unmanned behemoth lifted off in Shaanxi province, according to Xinhua, showcasing what many analysts believe could redefine swarm warfare, anti-ship strategy, and high-altitude strike capability.
The exact flight date wasn’t disclosed, but the message was clear: the era of giant drone carriers has arrived.
Designed by AVIC’s First Aircraft Institute, the Jiu Tian isn’t just another UAV — it’s a 16-tonne, 25-metre-wingspan beluga of the skies capable of carrying up to 100 small drones or loitering munitions, including so-called “kamikaze” (suicide) units.
These can be launched from racks along both sides of the fuselage, allowing mass deployment in seconds.
Chinese military analyst Song Zhongping said the Jiu Tian is essentially a drone carrier built for swarm attacks — the kind of “saturation strike” that can overwhelm even the most advanced air-defense systems.
“With numerical superiority, you can breach almost anything,” he said.
Performance specs pushed by Xinhua are eye-catching:
Ceiling: 15,000m (49,200 ft) — higher than most commercial jets
Max take-off weight: 16 tonnes
Payload: 6,000kg
Endurance: 12 hours
Range: 7,000km
Song says this enables attacks “from high to low, from fast to slow,” calling the capability “unique globally.”
While clearly built with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) missions in mind — surveillance, electronic warfare, precision strikes — state media also emphasized civilian potential:
Cargo delivery to remote islands
Emergency communications restoration
Disaster-relief deployments
Mineral exploration and geographic surveys
China has been pushing its “low-altitude economy” narrative hard, and the Jiu Tian’s dual-use branding fits squarely into that strategy.
Why this matters now
China is rapidly expanding its drone ecosystem — from plateau-ready strike helicopters to advanced anti-submarine UAVs — alarming Japan, the US, and South China Sea claimant states already racing to boost drone fleets.
The Jiu Tian’s maiden flight isn’t just an engineering milestone.
It’s a message: China’s drone swarm era is here — and it’s taking off fast.
