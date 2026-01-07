GOLD/FOREX
UAE approves 5 drone training hubs to grow flying taxis, deliveries ecosystem

Accreditation aims to expand certified programmes and create new jobs in the UAV sector

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
To operate a drone in the UAE, residents and citizens must be trained, registered, and approved by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
Dubai: The UAE has taken another step toward a full-scale drone economy with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) accrediting five specialised training centres for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

While the announcement focuses on safety and skills, the move quietly signals something bigger. It signifies that the country is preparing for wider commercial drone use – from deliveries and inspections to security, filming and emergency response.

The newly approved training centres are: Versa Aerospace, Exponent e-Commerce DWC, RCG for Wireless Aircraft Trading, Emirates Falcons Aviation, and Falcon Eye Drones Planning & Aerial Photography Services.

Each met the GCAA’s regulatory standards for UAS operations, covering both technical and administrative requirements, it said.

What the GCAA approval really means

The accreditation provides companies with a local, regulator-approved pathway to train staff rather than relying on overseas certifications or limited in-house programmes.

For sectors such as logistics, real estate, construction, oil and gas, utilities and security, this removes a major bottleneck. Businesses can now train drone pilots and operators in the UAE, meet regulatory requirements faster, and scale drone operations without legal grey areas.

New jobs in the drone sector

Beyond aviation, this creates new career pathways for residents, graduates and career switchers. Expect demand for drone pilots and operators, flight operations managers, safety and compliance officers, and maintenance technicians. Data analysts specialising in aerial data can also seek opporunities.

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said the accreditation demonstrates the authority’s commitment to developing national capabilities while maintaining the highest safety standards.

For consumers, this could eventually mean faster deliveries, better emergency response and smarter city services. For businesses, it means lower costs, higher efficiency and new revenue streams.

