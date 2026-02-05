Two killed and 11 hurt as train hits workers’ vehicle at rail crossing in Tartous

Vehicle carrying workers struck by oncoming train, civil defence says
Dubai: Two people were killed and 11 injured after a train collided with a civilian car carrying workers at a railway crossing near the town of Al Muntar in Syria’s Tartous province on Thursday morning, Syrian Civil Defence said.
In a statement posted on X, the Syrian Civil Defence said the crash occurred when the car attempted to cross the railway line and was struck by an oncoming train.
Emergency teams from the civil defence emergency and disaster response units were dispatched to the scene and worked to remove the vehicle from the tracks and secure the area.
The injured and the two bodies were transported to hospitals by local health authorities and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, according to the statement.
Authorities renewed calls for the public to follow railway safety procedures and to cross tracks only at designated crossings to prevent similar incidents and protect lives.
