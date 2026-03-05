Al Jalila Foundation supports Manhal’s cancer treatment, offers renewed hope

According to his latest medical report, he has achieved approximately 98% improvement
Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, supported Manhal Al Sharif, 47, a Syrian national, through his treatment journey for basal cell carcinoma (BCC), one of the most common forms of skin cancer. Al Jalila Foundation covered the full cost of his care at Dubai Health’s Dubai Hospital, through its A’awen program, which provides vital support to UAE-based patients in need.
What started as a small growth near Manhal’s left eye slowly began to spread, leading him to seek answers from several hospitals. When doctors confirmed it was basal cell carcinoma, he was faced with a devastating possibility: losing his left eye. With the need for specialised care and the high cost of treatment, Manhal turned to Al Jalila Foundation following a friend's recommendation.
Within days, his case was reviewed and approved, and his treatment pathway was arranged, ensuring timely access to the care he needed.
Manhal began treatment at Dubai Hospital in 2025, undergoing comprehensive assessments and multidisciplinary consultations to evaluate his condition and develop an appropriate treatment plan, including imaging and specialist evaluations.
He underwent a complex procedure, during which the medical team was able to successfully remove the affected tissue while preserving his sight, a moment of immense relief for him and his family. As part of his treatment plan, he also received radiotherapy.
Looking back, Manhal said the case evaluation and approval process by Al Jalila Foundation was completed smoothly within five days. The speed, he noted, helped contain the disease and protect his eye.
He remembers the most difficult moment when he was first told that removing his eye might be the only option. “It was a shock”, he said. “But once I was transferred to Dubai Hospital, the doctors reassured me they would do everything they could to save my eye. That reassurance meant everything to us, it brought hope back to my family.”
He added: “I advise anyone going through this experience not to let fear take over, and to face the illness with confidence and faith in recovery.” He continued: “I thank Al Jalila Foundation for covering the treatment costs, and I appreciate the medical team at Dubai Hospital for their exceptional care.”
During treatment, Manhal stepped away from work for approximately 15 months to focus on his health, supported throughout by his wife, son, and parents. According to his latest medical report, he has achieved approximately 98 per cent improvement, with ongoing follow-up visits, including continued eye monitoring.