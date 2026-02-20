Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed launches Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘The Cancer Fund’

It provides financial support for cancer treatment, easing patient burden during recovery
Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, launched ‘The Cancer Fund’ of Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors.
'The Giving Wall’ at Dubai Hospital, which bears the names of donors who have supported its treatment programs, in recognition of their generosity.
The Cancer Fund aims to provide vital support for cancer treatment, helping ease the financial burden on patients and ensuring they can continue their care throughout recovery.
The launch of The Cancer Fund took place during a ceremony hosted by Al Jalila Foundation at Dubai Hospital, where Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum honored partners, donors, and supporters of the hospital’s treatment programs.
The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Ruler's Court; Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of Dubai Health Board of Directors and Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors; Dr Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority; Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and other senior officials.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed stated: “Giving is a deeply rooted value in the UAE instilled by our Founding Fathers and our leadership continues to build on this legacy through initiatives that place people’s health and wellbeing at the heart of national priorities.”
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed praised the individuals and institutions whose generosity strengthens community philanthropic efforts, noting that the strong engagement generated by such programs reflects a shared national commitment to supporting people and enhancing quality of life.
Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg said: “The Cancer Fund marks a strategic step towards building a sustainable support system for patients.”
She added: “The Fund also reflects a forward-looking model of collaboration, with community and institutional giving play a central role in strengthening our healthcare system and expanding its impact on patients’ lives. We believe that sustainable philanthropy is essential to building a more cohesive society, where collective efforts come together to shape a better future for all.”
Dr Amer Al Zarooni said: “Dedicating this year’s Ramadan campaign to Al Jalila Foundation’s The Cancer Fund will expand support pathways available to cancer patients. It reflects the role of community giving in helping patients access timely treatment, in line with Dubai Health’s ‘Patient First’ promise.”
He added: “The generosity of donors enabled us to provide care to 650 cancer patients over the past year, with contributions exceeding AED43 million through the ‘A’awen’ program.
Al Jalila Foundation encourages individuals and organizations to support the Ramadan 2026 campaign through its donation channels, emphasizing that every contribution makes a difference for patients and their families by helping them access treatment.