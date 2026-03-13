Al Jalila Foundation helps Filipino resident undergo critical kidney transplant in Dubai

Al Jalila Foundation’s A’awen program funds treatment, enabling timely patient care
Dubai: When Jumar Donayre Fabroa received the call that a kidney had become available, it was a moment he and his family had been hoping for after years of living with chronic kidney disease.
With support from Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, the 38-year-old resident from the Philippines was able to undergo a life-saving kidney transplant at Dubai Health’s Dubai Hospital through the Foundation’s A’awen program, which supports treatment for patients across the UAE.
A husband and father living in the UAE, Jumar was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2022. By 2025, the illness had reached stage five, requiring regular dialysis sessions that increasingly affected his health and daily life. Unable to secure support, Jumar turned to Dubai Health for help.
Maha Al Taher, Clinical Transplant Coordinator at Dubai Health, recalled meeting Jumar and his wife. Their anxiety was evident, but so was their determination. During the meeting, Jumar spoke of his wish to receive a kidney transplant that would help him return to daily life. From there, Maha assisted him in applying for support through Al Jalila Foundation and coordinated the medical and administrative requirements. In time, the approval came through, bringing Jumar one step closer to his transplant.
“When I called him to tell him the news, there was a brief silence, as though he could not quite believe it,” she said. “Then I heard his wife crying with joy. It was a deeply moving moment, and I felt hope had returned to this family.”
Following the approval, Jumar began preparing for the transplant. The transplant coordination team closely followed his appointments, facilitated procedures, and provided emotional support at every stage.
Maha Al Taher highlighted that the role of transplant coordinators extends beyond procedures. It involves providing compassionate, patient-centered support across every stage of the journey, easing the emotional burden and strengthening patients’ confidence.
Reflecting on the moment, Jumar said: “It felt like being born again. They gave me and my family hope in life once more.”
Today, Jumar is recovering well and looking forward to returning to a more normal life with his family. He expressed deep gratitude to Al Jalila Foundation and everyone whose generosity gave him a new chance at life.