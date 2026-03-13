Al Jalila Foundation helps Filipino resident undergo critical kidney transplant in Dubai

Maha Al Taher, Clinical Transplant Coordinator at Dubai Health, recalled meeting Jumar and his wife. Their anxiety was evident, but so was their determination. During the meeting, Jumar spoke of his wish to receive a kidney transplant that would help him return to daily life. From there, Maha assisted him in applying for support through Al Jalila Foundation and coordinated the medical and administrative requirements. In time, the approval came through, bringing Jumar one step closer to his transplant.