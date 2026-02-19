GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

New higher-dose Wegovy approved in Europe after study shows 21% weight loss

EU approves higher Wegovy dose after trials show major weight loss results

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Novo To Sell Weight-Loss Drug Wegovy Directly To Patients
Novo To Sell Weight-Loss Drug Wegovy Directly To Patients

Dubai: European regulators have approved a stronger maintenance dose of the weight-loss drug Wegovy, giving doctors across the European Union a new option to support patients struggling to achieve sufficient results on existing treatment levels.

The European Commission granted final clearance for a 7.2 mg once-weekly dose of the injectable semaglutide therapy, following a positive scientific opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency’s committee in December. The decision applies across all 27 EU member states and marks the latest expansion of treatment choices within the rapidly growing obesity management market.

The new dosage is designed primarily for adults who require additional weight reduction after completing treatment on the existing 2.4 mg dose, while continuing lifestyle interventions including dietary changes and physical activity.

Clinical trials show significant weight reduction

Approval was based on large-scale clinical trials involving nearly 2,000 participants, which demonstrated substantial weight loss outcomes compared with placebo treatment.

In one of the main studies involving 1,407 adults living with obesity, participants receiving the higher dose over approximately 18 months recorded an average reduction of about one fifth of their body weight. Roughly one in three participants achieved weight loss exceeding 25%, a level considered clinically significant in long-term obesity treatment.

Researchers also found improvements in body composition, with about 84% of total weight loss attributed to fat mass while muscle function was largely preserved, a key factor in maintaining metabolic health.

The most commonly reported side effects included gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting, alongside sensory disturbances. These effects were generally described as mild to moderate and temporary.

Expanded dosing flexibility for physicians

The newly approved regimen allows the 7.2 mg weekly dose to be administered through three injections of the existing 2.4 mg formulation taken during the same treatment session. A single-dose pen for the higher strength is currently under regulatory review in Europe and could become available later this year.

The drug is already authorised in the United Kingdom at the higher dosage level, while approval applications are under review in the United States and other markets.

Emil Kongshøj Larsen, Executive Vice President for International Operations at Novo Nordisk, said the decision represents an important step in broadening treatment pathways.

"This approval is another important step in helping people living with obesity reach very significant weight loss. The new dose gives healthcare professionals even more flexibility to tailor treatment and help people with obesity achieve their weight loss and health goals."

Growing demand reshapes obesity treatment landscape

The approval comes amid rising global demand for pharmaceutical weight-management therapies, driven by increasing obesity prevalence and growing awareness of associated health risks including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
weight lossHealth

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ozempic injection pens.

Ozempic and dieting during Ramadan: Doctors in UAE warn

6m read
Rapid weight loss, whether through dieting or medication, can lead to muscle loss if people are not careful.

Do weight-loss drugs really deliver long-term results?

5m read
Viral videos show locked gates, strict diets and marathon training in China’s controversial weight-loss camps.

Inside China’s extreme 12-hour workout ‘fat prisons’

2m read
What many don’t realise, Bhumi Pednekar explained, is that a significant part of her weight loss came during one of the most difficult periods of her life

Bhumi Pednekar says she lost 40 kg without Ozempic

2m read