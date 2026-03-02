Higher Wegovy dose clears EU approval while UAE review timeline remains uncertain
Dubai: European regulators have approved a higher maintenance dose of the weight-loss drug Wegovy, expanding treatment options for obesity patients across the region, while the timeline for availability in the UAE remains uncertain.
The European Commission granted final approval for a 7.2 mg once-weekly dose of semaglutide therapy following a positive scientific opinion from the European Medicines Agency. The decision applies across all EU member states and allows doctors to prescribe a stronger option for patients who require additional weight reduction after completing treatment on lower doses.
The approval marks a significant development in a rapidly expanding global market for pharmaceutical obesity treatments.
Novo Nordisk confirmed to Gulf News that discussions with UAE regulators are ongoing, though no timeline has been set for local availability.
“Wegovy 7.2 mg is approved in the EU and the UK and pending approval in several other countries. In the US, Novo Nordisk received the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher and submitted Wegovy 7.2 mg to the Food and Drug Administration in November 2025,” Andreea Plesa, Corporate Affairs Director at Novo Nordisk UAE said in a statement to Gulf News.
Under the expedited programme, review is expected towards the end of the first quarter of 2026. In the UAE, we are actively engaged with local regulatory authorities and will provide updates on any future plans at the appropriate time.Andreea Plesa, Corporate Affairs Director at Novo Nordisk UAE
Gulf News also reached out to the Emirates Drug Establishment for comment on the review status. The regulator did not respond at the time of publication.
Healthcare experts say European approval is an important milestone but does not guarantee immediate availability in the UAE.
“Any new formulation must undergo a separate regulatory review before it can be marketed or dispensed in the country,” said Dr Rania Alkhani, Pharmacy Manager at International Modern Hospital.
She noted that approval from the European Medicines Agency is typically required before companies can submit applications to UAE authorities such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention or Dubai Health Authority.
“The process can take several months to up to a year, depending on the completeness of the dossier and alignment with UAE regulatory standards,” she said.
Approval of the higher dose was based on large clinical trials involving nearly 2,000 participants. In one key study of adults living with obesity, patients receiving the higher dose over roughly 18 months recorded average weight reductions of about one fifth of their body weight.
Researchers also reported that nearly one in three participants achieved weight loss exceeding 25%, while most of the reduction came from fat mass rather than muscle tissue, which is considered critical for maintaining metabolic health.
Side effects reported during trials included nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting. These were generally described as mild to moderate and temporary.
The new approval comes amid surging global demand for medical weight-loss therapies driven by increasing obesity rates and growing awareness of associated health risks such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Novo Nordisk executives say the expanded dosing range will give physicians greater flexibility when tailoring treatment plans.
“This approval is another important step in helping people living with obesity reach very significant weight loss,” said Emil Kongshøj Larsen, Executive Vice President for International Operations at Novo Nordisk.
“The new dose gives healthcare professionals even more flexibility to tailor treatment and help people with obesity achieve their weight loss and health goals.”
The development signals progress in global treatment options for patients in the UAE, but availability will depend on regulatory review timelines, which typically extend months beyond international approvals.