US approves Wegovy weight-loss pill, but UAE patients may still have to wait

Both pharmacy leaders confirmed rising off-label demand, particularly for diabetes drugs such as Ozempic, used for weight loss, driven in part by social media trends. This surge has led UAE authorities to issue warnings about counterfeit products, Sharma said. Perhaps the most eye-raising endorsements for the drug came from tennis superstar Serena Williams, who partnered with Ro, a telehealth company in which Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder and former CEO of Reddit, is an investor. Other celebrities who endorsed the GLP-1 drugs include television personality Oprah Winfrey, pop stars Lizzo and Kelly Clarkson, and actors Rebel Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.