US approves Wegovy weight-loss pill, but UAE patients may still have to wait

Tests show patients who take Wegovy experience weight loss of approx. 15kg over 64 weeks
Dubai: A pill version of the world’s most closely watched weight-loss drug is edging closer to global rollout, but patients in the UAE may still have to wait.
Novo Nordisk has secured US approval for a once-daily oral form of Wegovy, marking an expansion of its obesity treatment franchise and intensifying competition with Eli Lilly. While the drug is set to launch in the US in early January, the company confirmed to Gulf News that the pill is still pending marketing approval in the UAE.
“For now, we’re focused on the US market and have not announced any plans ex-US,” Novo Nordisk said in a statement. “The Wegovy pill is currently pending marketing approval from the EMA and other regulatory authorities, including in the UAE, where Novo Nordisk is in dialogue with the regulatory authorities.”
Until now, Wegovy has been administered as a weekly injection. The pill version offers a once-daily oral alternative for adults with obesity or those who are overweight with weight-related medical conditions, to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. It is also approved in the US to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke in certain high-risk patients.
Novo Nordisk’s green light was based on results from its Oasis 4 trial, which showed patients taking a 25 milligram pill once daily lost an average of 13.6% of their body weight over 64 weeks.
Demand for weight-loss drugs in the UAE is expected to surge following the US FDA’s approval of an oral version of Wegovy, say healthcare providers, even as they stress that the pill is not yet approved for local use.
Healthcare providers and pharmacies Gulf News spoke with across the UAE say interest in GLP-1 weight-loss medications is already high—and the arrival of a pill version could significantly expand demand once it clears local regulatory hurdles.
“Any new formulation must undergo a separate regulatory review before it can be marketed or dispensed in the country,” explained Dr Rania Alkhani, Pharmacy Manager at International Modern Hospital.
“The process can take several months to up to a year, depending on the completeness of the dossier and alignment with UAE regulatory standards under authorities such as MOHAP or DHA,” Dr Alkhani explained.
Novo Nordisk has indicated it expects to launch the pill version in the US in early January 2026, according to Ravi Sharma, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Burjeel Holdings.
Doctors and pharmacists say the pill format could be a turning point for obesity treatment in the UAE.
“Yes, demand is expected to be very high,” Sharma said. “Clinicians anticipate the pill will be a game-changer for people with needle phobia or those hesitant to commit to injections.” Clinical trial data show the oral version achieved approximately 16.6 per cent weight loss, comparable to injectable Wegovy — a factor expected to fuel interest further.
Dr Alkhani added that many patients prefer pills due to convenience, ease of use and reduced treatment anxiety, although physician guidance will remain essential.
However, healthcare providers have reiterated that Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro are strictly prescription-only medications in the UAE. Licensed pharmacies are required to verify: a valid prescription from a licensed physician, the prescriber’s credentials, the appropriate dosage, patient details, and proper counselling and dispensing records.
“There are serious penalties for selling or obtaining prescription-only medications without authorisation,” Sharma said. These can include fines, licence suspension and legal action.
There is no official pricing yet for the pill version in the UAE.
“Any pricing will follow the UAE MOH price list and approved distributor pricing once authorised,” Dr Alkhani said.
Sharma noted that oral formulations could be priced at or below injectables, depending on dosage, manufacturer strategy, and supply conditions — but stressed that regulators must approve final prices.
There’s a catch to acquiring the drug: insurance coverage remains limited.
“In most cases, weight-loss medications are paid for out of pocket,” Sharma said. Coverage is typically limited to approved medical indications, such as diabetes or metabolic disorders, though some premium plans may include weight-management benefits.
Dr Alkhani added that semaglutide is sold under different brand names in the UAE—some approved for diabetes treatment, others specifically for weight management—which affects insurance eligibility.
Both pharmacy leaders confirmed rising off-label demand, particularly for diabetes drugs such as Ozempic, used for weight loss, driven in part by social media trends. This surge has led UAE authorities to issue warnings about counterfeit products, Sharma said. Perhaps the most eye-raising endorsements for the drug came from tennis superstar Serena Williams, who partnered with Ro, a telehealth company in which Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder and former CEO of Reddit, is an investor. Other celebrities who endorsed the GLP-1 drugs include television personality Oprah Winfrey, pop stars Lizzo and Kelly Clarkson, and actors Rebel Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.
Pharmacies have also experienced periodic shortages of injectable GLP-1 drugs, mainly due to global supply constraints rather than local demand alone. Hospitals and distributors work closely with health authorities to prioritise patients with approved medical needs.
Consultant endocrinologists stress these medications are not for cosmetic weight loss. “GLP-1 medications like Wegovy are a major advancement, but lifestyle changes remain foundational,” said Dr Mervat Hussin, Consultant Endocrinologist at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.
Clinical trials show semaglutide can lead to 15–20% weight loss over 68 weeks when combined with diet and exercise, compared to 2–5% with lifestyle changes alone.
Appropriate candidates include adults with a BMI ≥30, or a BMI ≥27 with at least one comorbidity such as diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension or sleep apnoea “These drugs work best as part of a long-term therapeutic partnership, not a quick fix,” Dr Hussin said.
Doctors say GLP-1 drugs can be particularly beneficial for conditions prevalent in the UAE:
Type 2 diabetes: Improved blood sugar control and weight loss
PCOS: Better insulin sensitivity and metabolic outcomes
High cholesterol: Improved lipid profiles and reduced cardiovascular risk
Dr Nishara Asiger, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic in Jebel Ali, said GLP-1 drugs “show excellent results” when lifestyle measures alone have failed — but suitability must always be assessed case by case.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox