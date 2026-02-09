Semaglutide’s patent expiration approaches — and India is ready

'Magic pill' moment? What happens when Semaglutide patent expires?
The imminent expiry of a patent protecting semaglutide — a synthetic protein that mimics the hunger hormone GLP-1 and signals fullness to the brain — is triggering a scramble across the global pharmaceutical industry.
Semaglutide is the active ingredient behind Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, and it has reshaped how obesity and metabolic disease are treated worldwide.
In India, the patent clock is about to run out.
Novo Nordisk’s Indian patent on semaglutide expires in March, opening the door for the country’s vast generic drug industry to enter the market.
Analysts predict a sharp price war that could slash the cost of weight-loss injections by as much as 90%, potentially reshaping access not just in India, but across the developing world.
Jefferies Financial Group, a leading global investment banking and capital markets firm, has described the moment as a “magic pill moment” for India, projecting that the domestic semaglutide market alone could grow to $1 billion.
“We are fully prepared and geared up,” said Namit Joshi, chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), told CNN.
“There will be a bombardment of this product the moment the patent expires.”
Semaglutide was developed by Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical company long known for its dominance in diabetes care. It belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which mimic a naturally occurring hormone involved in appetite regulation and blood sugar control.
By slowing gastric emptying and acting on appetite centers in the brain, semaglutide reduces hunger, increases satiety, and improves insulin sensitivity — effects that have proven powerful in both diabetes management and sustained weight loss.
Semaglutide’s global rise rests on unusually strong clinical evidence.
Study 1: STEP-1 Trial (Obesity)
Published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the STEP-1 trial found that adults with obesity or overweight who received weekly semaglutide injections lost an average of about 15% of their body weight over 68 weeks, compared with just 2.4% in the placebo group. Many participants also showed improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol, and markers of inflammation.
Study 2: SUSTAIN-6 Trial (Diabetes & Cardiovascular Risk)
In the SUSTAIN-6 trial, semaglutide significantly reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events — including heart attack and stroke — in people with type 2 diabetes. This positioned the drug not just as a cosmetic or lifestyle aid, but as a therapy with long-term cardiometabolic benefits.
Together, these studies shifted medical consensus: obesity began to be treated as a chronic disease rather than a failure of willpower.
Once Novo Nordisk’s Indian patent lapses in March, generic manufacturers can legally produce semaglutide, provided they meet regulatory standards.
At least 10 Indian firms, including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Biocon, and OneSource Specialty Pharma, have already begun manufacturing preparations.
Some are investing heavily in drug-device combinations, such as pre-filled injection pens that closely mirror branded products.
OneSource is investing nearly $100 million to expand capacity fivefold over the next two years.
Biocon has commissioned a new injectables facility in Bengaluru, also backed by around $100 million, with plans to export to markets such as Brazil and Canada.
Dr. Reddy’s says it plans to launch generic semaglutide in 87 countries, expecting “hundreds of millions of dollars” in revenue.
Pharmexcil estimates the monthly cost of treatment in India could fall to $77 within a year, and eventually to around $40 — a fraction of current prices.
That kind of pricing, however, remains unlikely in the US, where semaglutide patents extend into the 2030s.
India’s rise as a supplier of affordable semaglutide echoes its earlier role in making HIV antiretroviral drugs widely accessible in the early 2000s.
Often called the “pharmacy of the world,” the country could now become the main low-cost source of next-generation obesity and diabetes treatments.
This shift may be transformative for India itself. The country is already the world’s diabetes capital and one of the fastest-growing markets for anti-obesity drugs. By 2050, an estimated 450 million Indian adults could be overweight, according to The Lancet.
Despite their benefits, GLP-1 drugs are not without risks.
Common side effects
Nausea
Vomiting
Diarrhea or constipation
Abdominal pain
Headaches
Contraindications
Doctors generally advise caution or avoidance in patients with:
A history of medullary thyroid cancer or MEN-2 syndrome
Severe gastrointestinal disorders
Certain pancreatic conditions
There are also concerns about misuse, particularly in a culture influenced by celebrity body standards.
Some clinics have begun advertising injections for pre-wedding “crash slimming,” a practice doctors warn against.
Experts stress that semaglutide works best as part of a broader treatment plan, which also includes regular physical activity and proper diet to improve both the efficacy and tolerability of the drug.
For patients, injectable therapies have been life-changing. Since starting` treatment, 58-year-old Chris, an executive in the UAE,`has lost weight, improved blood sugar control, and reduced cravings he battled for decades.
But for doctors and policymakers, the coming wave of generics raises harder questions:
Will cheaper semaglutide meaningfully curb India’s obesity epidemic?
Or will it encourage over-reliance on injections while deeper problems — ultra-processed diets, sedentary lifestyles, and urban stress — remain unaddressed?
The answer likely lies somewhere in between. Semaglutide is a powerful tool — but not a cure-all.
As India prepares for a flood of generics, the real test will be whether this “magic pill moment” becomes a public-health turning point, or simply another medical breakthrough whose benefits flow unevenly, guided more by markets than by long-term prevention.
And soon, thanks to India’s generics industry, many more people may finally be able to afford that chance.
This isn’t just about weight loss. It’s about controlling everything else — sugar, fatty liver, lipids.
