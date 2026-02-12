Emirati inventor Aisha Al Zarooni is the brain behind the invention
The Emirates Inventors Association crowned its distinguished participation in the 16th International Inventions Exhibition in the Middle East, held in the State of Kuwait, by winning the award of the Patent Office of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The recognition came through a pioneering innovation presented by Emirati inventor Aisha Al Zarooni, a board member of the Association Electronic Text Reading Device by Touch.
The Emirati innovation is a smart glove equipped with a Braille cell that enables visually impaired individuals to read digital content through touch, without relying on audio. The device operates via a mobile application that converts text into Braille signals transmitted to the glove, where letters are formed automatically, allowing users to read accurately and with ease. The invention also received the exhibition’s Silver Medal as part of the UAE delegation’s participation, which was supported by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and focused on showcasing national innovations in technological and humanitarian fields.
Afra Sultan Al Yaarbi, Acting Head of Innovation Attraction and Development at the Innovation Development and Industrial Property Department of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, commended the outstanding efforts of the Emirates Inventors Association in supporting and nurturing inventors and innovators across the UAE, and enabling their participation in international platforms to strengthen the global presence of Emirati innovation. The event also witnessed the on-site participation of a delegation from the GCC General Secretariat represented by the Patent Office, along with Anoud Al Aisai, Patent Technical Examiner at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, as part of efforts to support national talent.
Regarding the organisation and strategic objectives of the exhibition, Eng. Sayed Jalal Al Tabtabaei, Kuwait’s Minister of Education, affirmed during the opening ceremony that Kuwait’s hosting of the event reflects its established approach as a regional hub supporting innovation and scientific research. He noted that the continued expansion in participation — reaching 213 inventors presenting around 166 inventions in this edition — strengthens the exhibition’s international standing and underscores global confidence in it as a comprehensive platform for inventors. This view was echoed by Talal Jassim Al Kharafi, Chairman of the Kuwait Scientific Club and Head of the Exhibition’s Higher Organising Committee, who highlighted that the event’s continuity for more than 18 years, driven by volunteers and expert judges, serves to honor outstanding inventions.
For his part, Majed Al Rafiq, Director of Examination at the GCC Patent Office, said the Secretariat’s participation aligns with its consistent approach to supporting Gulf inventors beyond the patent-granting stage, helping them access broader pathways to commercialize their innovations and connect them with real investment opportunities. He added that the current edition’s theme, “Bringing Investors Together with Inventors,” fully aligns with this direction of transforming innovations into economically valuable projects.