Instead, she found herself explaining a two-year gap on her CV — and watching the energy in the room change. By the time she logged off the interview, she already knew..

But the truth is, for many women in the UAE trying to return to work after a career break, the hardest part is not losing skills. It is losing visibility and sometimes losing faith in themselves.

“There’s also a ‘re-entry cliff’ tied to the duration of the break," explained Laura. About 54 per cent of women away for one to three years find success, however, that success rate plummets to just 19 per cent for those away for more than five years, said Laura.

“I’m almost forced to take a decrease in pay kind of,” she said. “Of which I find quite unfair. I don’t feel that two and a half years… has done away with the skills that I had before.”

At her lowest point, she withdrew entirely. “In one month, I deleted everything. LinkedIn, applications. I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I didn’t want anyone asking, ‘So what are you doing now?’”

“I realised I liked operations more than clinical work,” she said. When she briefly returned to dentistry, she did so to maintain her license and explore flexibility. But when she later applied again for operations roles, recruiters questioned her consistency.

“I can now articulate what it is that I want better,” she said. “And definitely feeling heard is one of the strongest things that we felt.”

“You keep telling yourself you’ll apply next week. Or after one more course. Or after you update your CV again.” What changed, she says, was not her The qualifications — but her perspective.

When she returned to Dubai, the market felt different. Faster. More competitive. More digitised. “I always felt like I wasn’t ready,” she said. “There’s no way someone’s going to look at my CV compared to someone who’s been working for the past 10 years.”

During those years, she participated in various commercialisation programs in Toronto that helped her understand what it takes to turn a recipe into a food product. “And I did that for a few years, and I actually ended up launching my own business,” Maryam explained.

For Maryam Munaf, the break was shaped by geography. A nutritionist by training, she had been working in Abu Dhabi before relocating to Toronto with her husband. What was meant to be a short move stretched into a decade abroad.

“It was born out of a base of lived experience,” said Maha Gorton, Head of the Pavilion. “Designed to support women who have taken a career break get back into the workforce with refreshed skills and renewed confidence.”

For many, the emotional validation proved transformative. “When you’re going through it, you really start to think there’s something wrong with you,” Maha said. “But when you suddenly bring all these women together… You realise it isn’t me.”

According to Anil Singh, Chief Business Officer at TASC Outsourcing, "Returnship programmes are starting to gain awareness, but they remain relatively rare across the UAE. While some forward-thinking companies are piloting initiatives, many still treat them as niche or CSR-focused efforts rather than a core part of their talent strategy."

It’s not all doom and gloom though. According to Laura, “The good news is that overall, we see the landscape for people returning from career breaks in the UAE and wider region shifting.”

