UAE needs 1 million more workers by 2030. Here are the top sectors driving the hiring surge

Agentic AI might match 17,000 finance full-time equivalents or 6.6% of headcount, yet the sector swells 26% from growth and tech enablers. “What we are seeing in the UAE, as well as in nearly every other country surveyed, is that AI augmentation will be central to capturing the next wave of economic growth,” said William O’Neill, area VP and general manager for GCC at ServiceNow. “The future of work depends on collaboration between people and AI, and it’s a future that’s hiring now. The organisations that win the race for top talent will be those that redesign roles and invest in upskilling to meet the demands of this new era.”

Recruiters emphasise fundamentals such as relationships, resilience and visibility. “Networking is still one of the most powerful tools,” said Wilson. She cautioned against over-reliance on AI in job applications and early demands for flexibility. "Employers can spot generic, ChatGPT style messages and CVs instantly. Don’t ask for flexibility or remote work too early in the process.”

To get ahead of labour shortfalls and win the future of work, organisations must build an inclusive future for workers,” O’Neill added. “The roadmap is clear: deploy AI thoughtfully, establish strong governance frameworks to manage risks, and invest ambitiously in upskilling programmes that prepare employees for an AI-augmented world. This three-pronged approach will help create workforces that are more resilient, innovative, and fulfilled.”

Discipline remains key, especially for younger applicants. “To truly stand out, especially for Gen Z, adopting a traditional mindset of hard work, consistency and humility will actually make you more memorable,” Wilson said. “Never lie about your salary or experience. Honesty and integrity will always outlast shortcuts.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.