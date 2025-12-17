UAE needs 1 million more workers by 2030. Here are the top sectors driving the hiring surge

UAE workforce to grow 12% by 2030, tech jobs up 54% amid AI shift
Dubai: UAE employers face a pressing talent crunch with 1.03 million new workers needed by 2030 to fuel economic expansion and digital overhaul. This 12.1% workforce surge outpaces major markets like the US at 2.1% and India at 10.6%, driven by manufacturing, education and retail adding 133,000, 78,000 and 60,000 roles respectively.
ServiceNow's Workforce Skills Forecast 2025, produced with Pearson, flags finance and healthcare for 40,000-plus openings each. Relative growth peaks in energy and utilities at 33%, education at 31% and manufacturing at 18%.
According to Coursera's 2025 report, the UAE saw a 344% rise in GenAI enrollments, significantly outpacing global (195%) and MENA (128%) averages, positioning it first in the Arab world for AI learning.
Around 60 to 65% of hiring leverages digital tools, per Nisha Nair of Innovations Group. AI screens profiles, runs interviews and cuts entry-level spots like call-centre agents, favouring certified pros in AI, cybersecurity, sustainability, engineering and fintech with salary premiums over titles.
Agentic AI might match 17,000 finance full-time equivalents or 6.6% of headcount, yet the sector swells 26% from growth and tech enablers. “What we are seeing in the UAE, as well as in nearly every other country surveyed, is that AI augmentation will be central to capturing the next wave of economic growth,” said William O’Neill, area VP and general manager for GCC at ServiceNow. “The future of work depends on collaboration between people and AI, and it’s a future that’s hiring now. The organisations that win the race for top talent will be those that redesign roles and invest in upskilling to meet the demands of this new era.”
To get ahead of labour shortfalls and win the future of work, organisations must build an inclusive future for workers,” O’Neill added. “The roadmap is clear: deploy AI thoughtfully, establish strong governance frameworks to manage risks, and invest ambitiously in upskilling programmes that prepare employees for an AI-augmented world. This three-pronged approach will help create workforces that are more resilient, innovative, and fulfilled.”
The forecast analyses 5,600 jobs across ten countries, using AI on Pearson's dataset of 34 emerging technologies and 10 million monthly job ads. UAE firms ignoring this skills pivot risk falling behind as tech roles multiply fastest.
Jobseekers stepping into the UAE market next year will encounter robust demand led by construction, technology and energy sectors. Large-scale infrastructure projects, digital transformation initiatives and clean energy investments are fueling this hiring surge.
“The Construction, Technology, and Energy sectors are expected to lead hiring demand in 2026,” said Nikhil Nanda, Director at Innovations Group. “Major infrastructure and sustainability projects, continued investment in renewable energy, and the rapid pace of digital transformation are driving the need for skilled professionals across these industries.”
Recruiters prioritise roles blending technical expertise with leadership, such as data centre managers, project managers and civil engineers who demonstrate digital fluency. These positions manage complex programmes and speed up delivery in high-stakes environments.
Budgets increasingly favour tech-enabled hybrid jobs over traditional ones. “While certain departments are seeing budget cuts due to automation, others are reallocating budgets toward AI integration and skill diversification,” said Wilson. Routine administrative and basic content roles face decline, while opportunities grow in tech enablement, data analysis, community building and digital thought leadership.
Candidates stand out through genuine networking and resilience. “Networking is still one of the most powerful tools,” Wilson noted. She warns against AI-generated applications, adding, “Employers can spot generic, ChatGPT style messages and CVs instantly. Don’t ask for flexibility or remote work too early in the process.”
Discipline remains key, especially for younger applicants. “To truly stand out, especially for Gen Z, adopting a traditional mindset of hard work, consistency and humility will actually make you more memorable,” Wilson said. “Never lie about your salary or experience. Honesty and integrity will always outlast shortcuts.”
