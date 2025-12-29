GOLD/FOREX
OpenAI is offering $555K (Dh2million) a year for latest job opening but Sam Altman says it’s a stressful role

OpenAI is hiring a Head of Preparedness to monitor AI and reduce potential risks

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
The position focuses on AI safety and risk mitigation but Sam Altman, founder and CEO of OpenAI, warns it’s a stressful, high-stakes job.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Dubai: OpenAI is hunting for a new "Head of Preparedness" with a salary of $555,000 (approx. Dh2,038,237.50) per year, plus equity but CEO Sam Altman hasn't sugarcoated the intensity of the position, describing it on X (formerly Twitter) as “stressful job and you'll jump into the deep end pretty much immediately.”

Altman called the position a “critical role at an important time.” According to OpenAI’s careers page, the Head of Preparedness will help the company track and prepare for advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities that could introduce severe risks, including mental health issues, cybersecurity threats and other potential harms.

What does a 'Head of Preparedness' actually do?

The Head of Preparedness will be responsible for developing OpenAI’s preparedness strategy end-to-end. Key duties include:

  • Building capability evaluations and establishing threat models.

  • Designing and coordinating risk mitigations across areas such as cyber and biosecurity.

  • Overseeing the technical soundness and effectiveness of safeguards, ensuring alignment with underlying threat models.

The position is intended to address the growing concerns around AI, which has faced criticism for its energy consumption, misuse by criminals, creation of fake videos and images, and its role in job displacement.

The timing of this hire is no coincidence. OpenAI is currently navigating a storm of legal and ethical challenges. In the United States, the company is embroiled in lawsuits alleging that ChatGPT has driven users toward harmful delusions, mental health crises and suicide - even in individuals with no prior history of illness.

Skills and experience required

OpenAI is looking for candidates with deep technical expertise in areas such as machine learning, AI safety, cybersecurity, evaluations, or related risk domains. Other essential qualifications include:

  • Ability to make clear, high-stakes technical decisions under uncertainty.

  • Experience managing or leading technical teams, or driving cross-functional initiatives in research-intensive environments.

  • Knowledge in threat modelling, biosecurity, cybersecurity, misalignment/deception, or other frontier-risk areas.

AI

