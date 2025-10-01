UAE government warns: AI deepfakes and scams impersonate officials, use urgency to steal data

UAE urges vigilance against AI-enhanced cyber threats
Dubai: The Government Empowerment Department has warned about phishing attacks that use social-engineering techniques, noting that attackers employ artificial intelligence and urgency tactics while impersonating official authorities to win victims’ trust. The Department said that recognising warning signs can prevent people from divulging personal information and falling victim to cyber fraud.
The Department identified six warning signs to guard against cyber breaches and deepfake attacks. These include three guidelines to help detect and avoid fraudulent calls and three to protect against deepfakes. It emphasized that keeping these warning signs in mind makes it easier to protect individuals and keeps them the strongest link in the cybersecurity chain.
The Department stressed that avoiding cyber fraud and strengthening the security of personal accounts requires thinking before acting and adopting robust defensive measures, including enabling multi-factor authentication, using strong passwords and changing them regularly, and keeping computer software and antivirus programs — including web browsers — up to date. Users should also avoid clicking on suspicious links or pop-ups and should report fraudulent emails and calls.
In awareness posts on its account on X, the Department stressed the importance of recognising the risks of fraudulent calls, noting that attackers use AI to gain people’s trust. Detecting warning signs, the Department said, can prevent the disclosure of personal information and protect users from breaches.
It set out three guidelines to help detect and avoid fraudulent calls:
• Unexpected calls: Unsolicited calls may be attempts at fraud; users should be wary. If a call seems suspicious, hang up, look up the official number, and call back to verify.
• Urgency and scare tactics: These attacks rely on creating a sense of urgency and fear to push the recipient into making hasty decisions.
• Stay calm and do not comply with requests for personal information: The public was urged to remain calm and not provide any personal information. The Department noted that requests to confirm a social security number, bank account details, or additional identifying information are strong indicators of fraud — such sensitive information should never be shared over the phone.
The Department explained that a deepfake is a fake video or audio clip created using artificial intelligence. Cyber attackers exploit deepfake technology to deceive employees, mimic voices, spread false information, and impersonate prominent figures. It offered three protective guidelines against deepfakes: watch for poor lip-syncing, unnatural eye movements, and ambiguous facial expressions; do not comply with demands without verifying the source; and stay informed about evolving technologies and threats. If something seems suspicious, verify the content — deepfakes aim to gain the victim’s trust, so constant vigilance is required.
The Department also warned that many users upload personal photos to apps to edit them into cartoons or digital avatars as a form of entertainment, especially with the rise of AI apps — often without realising they are sharing sensitive biometric information that could be exploited for illicit activities or fraud.
The Department highlighted the risks of using AI applications to edit personal photos, noting that “with a single snapshot, the user reveals all facial features and details to the AI.” That original image can then be used to create a fake account, carry out a fraud, or produce a forged video via deepfake technology.
The Government Empowerment Department cautioned that sharing personal images with AI apps is equivalent to sharing one’s biometric identity. It urged people to protect their privacy by following three security measures: delete unnecessary apps and any photos uploaded to AI services, restrict app permissions and prevent full access to data, and raise awareness among family members and relatives about potential risks.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox