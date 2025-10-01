UAE government warns: AI deepfakes and scams impersonate officials, use urgency to steal data

The Department explained that a deepfake is a fake video or audio clip created using artificial intelligence. Cyber attackers exploit deepfake technology to deceive employees, mimic voices, spread false information, and impersonate prominent figures. It offered three protective guidelines against deepfakes: watch for poor lip-syncing, unnatural eye movements, and ambiguous facial expressions; do not comply with demands without verifying the source; and stay informed about evolving technologies and threats. If something seems suspicious, verify the content — deepfakes aim to gain the victim’s trust, so constant vigilance is required.