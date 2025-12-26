New Year’s Eve 2026 events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Galas, fireworks, dinners and parties

Celebrate the start of the New Year with the friends and family who matter most with an unforgettable evening of music, flavour, and panoramic views. This venue transformed into Dubai's Island in the sky, where Mediterranean charm meets skyline glamour. The evening will feature an international buffet inspired by flavours from around the world, live performances, and a DJ to keep the energy up as we count down to midnight. As fireworks illuminate Dubai's skyline, guests can toast to new beginnings with friends and family, all while enjoying a breathtaking view.