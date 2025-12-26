New Year’s Eve 2026 events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Galas, fireworks, dinners and parties

An insider guide to the night that sets the tone for the year ahead
Ring in 2026 with a high-glam New Year’s Eve gala set against the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Britain’s Got Talent stars Jack Pack bring their signature swing sound to an evening of live entertainment, elevated dining, and skyline drama. Expect a Michelin-recognised à la carte menu curated by Head Chef Wai Mon, festive décor throughout the venue, and a countdown that leans fully into spectacle.
Offer: New Year’s Eve Gala on December 31, from 8pm till late; minimum spend of Dh5,000 per person, redeemable against the à la carte menu.
Call: 04 295 7464
High style meets high energy as Nikki Beach Dubai marks its landmark tenth season with a New Year’s Eve built for all-out celebration. Social media star and showman Gianluca Vacchi leads the countdown with his signature flair, joined by disco dancers, live musicians, DJ Thorn, and resident DJ Alexis Nohra. An illuminated disco floor, a dramatic midnight ball drop, and fireworks over the water set the tone for a night.
Offer: Restaurant table Dh600 per person (redeemable); General admission Dh300 per person (fully redeemable); Pool table Dh3,000 for up to 6 guests; Pool cabana Dh5,000 for up to 8 guests; Premium suite Dh15,000 for up to 15 guests
Call: 04 376 6000
BCH:CLB transforms its iconic shoreline into the BCH:BALL, a black-tie beachfront celebration layered with glamour, music, and skyline drama. Expect a red-carpet arrival, glittering décor, live band performances, DJ-led dance floors, and sweeping fireworks views across the Marina, Atlantis, Atlantis The Royal, and Burj Al Arab. The night unfolds with the Ball Brunch, followed by a high-energy post-midnight launch party.
Date: December 31, Ball Brunch 8pm–12am; 2026 Launch Party 12am–2am
Offer: Ball Brunch from Dh745 (early bird) | Launch Party from Dh295 (early bird) | BCH:BALL Bundle from Dh945
Call: 04 834 3803
Ring in the New Year in spectacular style where elegance meets exuberance. Enjoy the night filled with enchanting live entertainment and vibrant performances, while enjoying a refined assortment of global delicacies at the thoughtfully curated live stations.
Offer: Fiesta Sparkle Experience: Dh2,250 per adult / Dh1,450 under 21, Carnival Luxe Experience: Dh2,750 per adult / Dh1,850 under 21, December 31st-9pm–3am
Call: 04 275 4444
Welcome 2026 with a NYE Sky Carnival experience at the place: breathtaking fireworks, panoramic views and exclusive festivities. Enjoy two balloon flights—one in the last hours of 2025 and another just after midnight. Between flights, participate in interactive moments: the experience includes a 360-degree photo booth, festive glitter face painting, carnival-themed décor, and the “Written in the Clouds” New Year intention ritual.
Offer: VIP Seating -front-row, private table seating - Dh3,600 per table (up to 4 guests), Balcony Seating café terrace experience with shared seating - Dh750 per person, Café Outdoor Seating - Dh2,600 per table (up to 4 guests). Includes complimentary welcome drink and a wide assortment of canapés per booking, December 31st from 7pm - 2am on January 1st 2026
Call: 800 2255666
Start the New Year with a bang, lively celebrations packed with fun, delicious food, and exciting games. Feast on your favourite pub classics, raise a glass with over 10 hops on tap. Challenge your friends to a round of darts while the DJ spins great tracks. Don’t miss the stunning fireworks display from the Level Three viewing deck, and toast to a fantastic finish to 2025!
Offer: Dh450 per person (redeemable) from 6 to 3pm, including access to Level 3 viewing deck for live fireworks after 11.30pm; Dh850 for a bottle of house bubbly New Year’s Eve celebration with live DJ from 9.00pm to 2.00am
Call: 056 522 0219
Savour an exclusive à la carte menu of signature dishes and a sumptuous selection prepared solely for the occasion, all while enjoying the stunning Burj Khalifa fireworks. As midnight strikes, the festivities continue with live performances by DJ Simo Sax and a lively afterparty in the upstairs lounge, offering an unforgettable celebration.
Offer: indoor seating: - minimum spend of Dh1,500 per person - minimum spend, minimum spend of Dh; terrace seating:- minimum spend of Dh2,500 per person, private dining room (12 guests): minimum spend of Dh15,000; private dining room (16 guests): minimum spend of AED 20,000; On December 31st, from 12pm to 3am [*A deposit payment of the full minimum spend required upon booking. Bookings are non-refundable]
Call: 04 295 7464
Savour a refined à la carte menu that fuses Mediterranean and Asian flavours, highlighted by Zenon's signature flair. The venue becomes a dazzling space of light and artistry with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks. This captivating evening blends culinary sophistication and immersive entertainment, perfect for those seeking elegance and wonder on New Year's Eve.
Offer: The House of Aphrodite event, minimum spend of Dh1,500 per guest (fully redeemable on food & beverage), kids below 3 years dine complimentary, 3–8 years: Dh750, over 9+ years: Dh1,500; December from 8pm – 3am
Call: 04 837 7222
Dress in your finest '20s attire and ring in the New Year with the 'Great Gatsby Gala Dinner'. The celebration kicks off with a sumptuous dinner, free-flowing drinks and dazzling performances from live bands, DJs, and dancers. As the clock strikes midnight, witness the spectacular fireworks display.
Offer: Dh2000 with house beverages; 50 per cent off for kids from 4 to 12 years, complimentary for kids under 4, December 31st from 7.00pm to 2.30am
Call: 04 814 5604
Enjoy a refined, celebratory dining moment on New Year’s Eve, relishing a specially curated six-course menu featuring the restaurant’s signature dishes. The evening features live entertainment set against the Dance of Fire & Ice theme, highlighting the warmth of its cuisine and the coolness of its raw bar. At the outdoor seating, diners will enjoy views of the Dubai Fountain terrace and the Burj Khalifa fireworks at midnight for an unforgettable experience.
Offer: Dh1,000–mall view, Dh1,400–restaurant, Dh1,800–outdoor (Fountain View).
Call: 056-219-8217
Gather your loved ones for a New Year’s Eve celebration at this cosy haven, with a four-hour unlimited beverage paired with a delectable set menu. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of delicious food, flowing drinks, and great company with live entertainment.
Offer: gold package - Dh990 includes premium spirits, silver package -Dh550 includes house beverages, bronze package - Dh330 includes soft drinks and mocktails. A buy-one-get-one-free offer is available on packages from 12 to 6 pm, with the last booking at 3pm.
Call: 04 430 2221
Celebrate a golden-lit New Year’s Eve celebration overlooking the tranquil waters of Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy a selection of upscale starters, and an extensive buffet features a variety of global flavours. End the night on a sweet note with desserts like Caramelia & Passion Fruit Pastries, Arabic Sweets, and a colourful array of seasonal fruits, a festive finale that captures the joy of new beginnings.
Offer: Golden Glow Dh499 (Buffet & Soft Beverages) | Tiny Celebrators Dh249, December 31st - 8pm to 1am
Call: 04 871 9900
Welcome 2026 in style at the Red & Silver New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner! Enjoy a lively cocktail reception, a lavish feast with global flavours, and a show-stopping performance by Electric Corn. As midnight approaches, celebrate under the stars with DJs, dancing, and a special kids’ party at the Rixy Kids Club for an unforgettable night!
Offer: Part of the All-inclusive stay package, for outside guests: Dh2,950 per person, December 31st 6:30pm - 3am
Call: 02 492 2222
Celebrate the arrival of 2026 with the vibrant spices of India, the delightful flavours of Thai street food, and the bold cuisine of Southeast Asia. Guests will enjoy dynamic live performances alongside a spectacular dining experience, creating an unforgettable night.
Offer: Dh850 including house beverages, Dh1,200 including premium and sparkling beverages and access to the after-party at Nuage, the hotel’s stunning pool deck on its 11th floor
Call: 04-495 212
Get ready for an electrifying night of colour, music, and excitement at Neon Glow NYE Party. Dance under vibrant neon lights to live DJ beats, enjoy karaoke, and celebrate with a lively, festive crowd. The evening includes curated packages that feature five drinks and a dish of your choice from the exclusive NYE à la carte menu.
Offer: Dh250 – house package, Dh350 – premium package, Dh150 – Marriott Associates - 31st December, 8pm – 1am
Call: 02-201 4131
Toast to new beginnings amidst stunning décor, sparkling lights, beats, a festive atmosphere, promising endless fun at The Grand Celebration. Sip house beverages, sway to the music, electrifying live acts, indulge in the evening's glamour, while kids 6 to 12 enjoy their own specially curated festive menu. The night comes alive with electrifying live acts, a DJ spinning groovy tunes, and a dance show that keeps the party soaring.
Offer: Dh1,950 per person with house beverages, Dh950 for children, December 31- 7pm to 2am
Call: 050 7806342
Say goodbye to 2025 in style at the Golden Dunes Gala, an evening of celebration. Enjoy gourmet delicacies and world-class performances under a starry sky lit by fireworks. As the countdown to midnight approaches, the anticipation builds, culminating in a stunning display that illuminates the desert.
Offer: Premium seating: Dh2200 per person inclusive of premium alcoholic package, Regular seating: Dh1700 per person inclusive of house beverage, Dinner under the sky: Dh5000 per person - inclusive of open buffet and open bar in the upper deck of Al Hadheerah * Limited seats and guests per table. Dh800 per child for children aged 3.99 to 8.99 years, Dh1200 per child for children aged 9 to 13.99 years, complimentary for toddlers under 3 years.
Call: 04 809 6100
Set on the shores of Al Marjan Island, the resort offers unobstructed panoramic viewpoints of the iconic midnight spectacle across three signature venues: Neo Sky Bar, Boons Brasserie & Bar, and Ula Beach RAK. Each venue presents a distinct celebration combining curated dining, live entertainment and exceptional views.
Offer: Neo Sky Bar: Dh550 for sky-high celebrations with sharing platters and unlimited beverages, Boons Brasserie & Bar: Dh499 for a five-course festive dining with live entertainment, Ula Beach RAK: Dh750 for Boho-chic beachfront party with DJ, dining and free-flowing beverages
Call: 056 219 5908
Bid farewell to 2025 at this Downtown venue that stands out as the perfect destination for an unforgettable celebration. The evening features captivating live entertainment from a duo band, setting the tone for a celebration brimming with rhythm, energy, and allure. Enjoy a lavish sharing-style gala dinner while soaking in stunning views of Dubai’s skyline and the Burj Khalifa fireworks.
Offer: Indoor seating from Dh4,000 per person, inclusive of soft beverages, or Dh5,000 with house beverages. Outdoor terrace seating from Dh5,500 per person with soft beverages or Dh6,500 inclusive of house beverages. December 31st from 6:30pm
Call: 04 436 8888
Ring in the New Year with a culinary journey across two exceptional venues and create joyful memories. Indulge at Dunes Café’s global buffet delights, or Hoi An’s festive Vietnamese specialities, or both - all at the same price. The celebration comes alive with a live band and captivating dance performances throughout the night, promising unforgettable flavours and festive elegance.
Offer, Dh599 per person, Dh350 per child (5–12 years), December 31st from 8pm – 12:30am
Call: 04 4052703
Ring in the New Year with breathtaking Black & Gold glamour at the Glitterati: New Year’s Eve Outdoor Party. Set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s iconic Creek, this unforgettable celebration under the stars features an extravagant culinary journey featuring over 200 exceptional dishes. Enjoy live entertainment, dynamic DJ beats, and an electrifying atmosphere. The final hours of 2025 will come to life in style and excitement with a stunning fireworks show that lights up the city—from the Creek, across the Dubai Frame, and all the way to the Burj Khalifa.
Offer: Soft beverage package: Dh465, House beverage package: Dh525, Sparkling package: Dh595, Child package (aged 11 and below): Dh195, on December 31st from 8:30pm.
Call: 04 205 7033 / 34
Welcome 2026 in celestial style with this Gala Dinner - A Night Among the Stars. Enjoy a six-course fine-dining experience paired with a selection of premium beverages, including free-flow bubbles, signature cocktails, and festive spirits, all setting the tone for a sparkling start to the New Year. The evening features dazzling entertainment, including a DJ, saxophonist, violinist, dancers, and an impressive fire show leading into the countdown.
Offer: Dh1,250 for soft beverages, Dh1,650 for premium grapes and cocktails (free-flow premium grapes, cocktails, sparkling and spirits), Dh625 for children aged 6–12; under 6 complimentary.
Call: 052 620 0344
Ring in the New Year with a spectacular celebration featuring a delicious feast, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Experience an elegant dining atmosphere where a lavish spread and festive ambience set the stage for an unforgettable evening.
Offer: Dh199 per adult and Dh99 per kid, 31st December 2025 7pm – 1 am
Call: 04 293 3270
Dress to impress at an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Gala on the pool deck. Enjoy a lavish buffet, live cooking stations, DJ and band performances, live shows, and a spectacular midnight fireworks display over the bay.
Offer: Dh1,099 per person, December 31st from 7pm – 1am
Call: 07 203 0104
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a dazzling 70s Disco Party, where golden glamour meets Chef Izu’s signature culinary flair. Enjoy a curated New Year’s Eve à la carte menu while the DJ spins timeless classics. With front-row views of Dubai’s spectacular fireworks from the Emirates Golf Club terrace, the atmosphere will be charged with energy, elegance, and nostalgia.
Offer: Dh950 per adult, Dh450 per child (under 12), 31st December from 8pm onwards
Call: 04 417 9885
Celebrate the start of the New Year with the friends and family who matter most with an unforgettable evening of music, flavour, and panoramic views. This venue transformed into Dubai's Island in the sky, where Mediterranean charm meets skyline glamour. The evening will feature an international buffet inspired by flavours from around the world, live performances, and a DJ to keep the energy up as we count down to midnight. As fireworks illuminate Dubai's skyline, guests can toast to new beginnings with friends and family, all while enjoying a breathtaking view.
Offer: Starting from Dh999, December 31st
Call: 058 178 2468
Celebrate the arrival of 2026 at RISE, an immersive experience that captures the enchanting transition from dusk to dawn. Step through a radiant entryway, along a golden-lit path and into ambient candlelight. Inside, the venue transforms as International DJ Pablo Fierro spins his signature Afro-house sound, setting the perfect mood for the celebration. Enjoy refined dining, champagne rituals, and visual displays, all culminating in the euphoric rise of a new year.
Offers: starting at Sunset Lounge Bar - Dh1,000 per person, minimum beverage spend (no food service); to Sunset Lounge Premium - Dh1,800 per person, set sharing menu, minimum beverage spend of Dh1,200 per person. Restaurant Terrace: Dh1,800 per person set-sharing menu, with a minimum beverage spend of Dh2,700 per person. Restaurant Indoor (Gold): Dh1,800 per person set-sharing menu, with a minimum beverage spend of Dh3,200 per person. Moon Room (VIP): The boiler room table, Dh5,000 minimum spend per person
Call: 04 491 5500
Gather your closest friends and family under the stars to welcome 2026 in star-studded style. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed through a dazzling star-themed archway leading to a dedicated photo booth, setting the tone for an evening filled with memorable moments. Indulge in an exceptional culinary journey, celebrate with sparklers in hand, dancing under the stars on the pool terrace while enjoying spectacular Marina fireworks.
Offer: Dh1,245 per adult with soft beverages, Dh1,485 with house beverages, Dh622 per child between 6 - 12 years. December 31, from 7pm to 1am.
Call: 050 640 6388
Don your most eye-catching attire and step back into the roaring 20s as you ring in the new year in style at the “Great Gatsby Gala Dinner”. This venue transforms into a glittering haven, featuring a sumptuous dinner paired with free-flowing pours and dazzling performances from live bands, DJs, and dancers, and views of a spectacular fireworks display.
Offer: Dh2000 with house beverages; 50 per cent off for children aged 4 to 12 years; complimentary for kids under 4, December 31st from 7pm to 2.30am
Call +971 4 814 5604
Celebrate New Year’s Eve under the stars, enjoying an extravagant buffet featuring international favourites and festive delicacies. Enjoy gourmet roasts, premium seafood, and handcrafted desserts, all while DJ Chami and a four-piece band provide lively entertainment throughout the night.
Date: December 31st 2025
Time: 7:00 pm – 1:00 am
Offer: Indoor: Dh1,200 (soft), Dh1,400 (house), Dh1,600 (sparkling), Dh800 (kids 6–12), Dh500. Outdoor: Dh1,800 (sparkling), Dh1,000 (kids 6–12), Dh750 (kids 3–5). December 31st from 7pm – 1am
Call: 04 457 3457
Ring in the New Year with Indian flair, featuring a seven-course menu that highlights the nation’s rich culinary heritage. Savor dishes like Butter-Poached Andhra Lobster, Goan Langoustine, and Saag Paneer, available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Enjoy live Indian music and stunning views of Downtown Dubai for a memorable celebration of flavour and festivity.
Offer: Dh1,485 per person; inclusive of soft beverages, Dh700 kids aged 4-6 years old, kids aged 3 years and below dine for free, December 31st - 5pm to 10:30pm
Call: 04 888 3010
