Experience Unique Ramadan Iftars Across UAE: From creekside buffets to AI-driven dining

This iconic desert resort offers an unforgettable Iftar experience. The menu features a lavish feast of Middle Eastern flavours, including slow-cooked meats and a Luqaimat station with syrup-drizzled treats. The desert comes alive with mesmerising performances as dancers, musicians, and falconers, while camel and horse riders gracefully traverse the dunes. Complete the celebration with a stroll through the bustling souk, which reveals handcrafted treasures, from intricate carpets to exotic perfumes, completing an unforgettable Ramadan celebration.