Experience Unique Ramadan Iftars Across UAE: From creekside buffets to AI-driven dining

Creekside tables, skyline terraces and desert majlis elevate UAE Ramadan nights
At Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, two waterfront Iftar experiences offer distinct moods this season. Nur al Hilal’s Grand Outdoor Iftar on Creek View Terrace presents a generous buffet of more than 200 dishes, served under lantern light with live oud by the water from sunset until 9.30pm. Shabestan delivers a more intimate Persian experience, with a premium set menu overlooking the illuminated creek in a tranquil dining room.
Offer: Nur al Hilal Dh265 adults, Dh129 children 6–12; Shabestan Dh249 per person
Call: 04 205 7333
This venue blends the spirit of togetherness with modern Indian hospitality, making it perfect for group Iftars and business gatherings under the evening sky.
Enjoy a full-course Iftar buffet featuring dates, light bites, soups, cold selections, live tawa stations, Indian main courses, tea, and a traditional sweet dish.
Offer: from Dh109 per person with the option to customise a more elaborate experience if desired. Minimum 30 guests required, booking needed.
Whatsapp: 054 7911796, daily from Maghrib until 8.30pm
Break your fast at the world’s first AI-driven restaurant, which offers an immersive Ramadan dining experience with the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa.
The menu is thoughtfully curated to honour the spirit of the holy month while seamlessly integrating technology, featuring advanced AI, large-scale holograms, and signature glitch visual shows, creating an innovative Iftar dining experience.
Offer: Dh275 per person, À la Carte available during both Iftar and Suhour.
Call: 04 430 8111
Savour a lavish, souk-style Iftar buffet at this place that is set against the serene backdrop of the outdoor poolside overlooking The Walk, JBR. The signature Iftar includes traditional Arabic flavours and time-honoured Ramadan favourites served in a beautiful traditional majlis setup with the glow of lanterns, live Oud performances to set the mood, and a curated display of local spices, paying homage to Dubai’s iconic Spice Souk.
Offer: Dh189 per adult and Dh95 for children aged 6 to 12, from sunset until 8.30pm daily. Accor ALL members get a special 20 per cent discount.
Call: 050 640 6388
Gather for a pleasant Iftar dining at this venue in Deira, featuring a buffet menu offering a variety of Arabic favourites and international classics. Dine in a warm, welcoming setting, start with fresh salads and cold mezzeh like hummus, moutabel, tabbouleh, fattoush, and more, and end with Ramadan staples such as umm ali, basbousa, kunafa, baklava, and more, making it perfect for unhurried evenings and shared moments.
Offer: Dh135 per adult and Dh70 per child (6–11 years), with children aged 0–5 dining free. Add-ons include Iftar with Shisha - Dh169 per person and Iftar with a 60-minute Spa Treatment - Dh285 per person, combining flavourful traditions with a revitalising escape. Accor ALL members get a 20 per cent discount.
Call: 04 293 3270
Celebrate shared moments and meaningful rituals with loved ones with a refined dining experience, a tranquil evening with a majlis of flavours. An abundant Iftar buffet features live cooking stations and traditional Ramadan favourites, complemented by live Oud and Qanun performances — creating a warm, relaxed, and celebratory atmosphere for families and friends.
Offer: Dh239 per adult, Dh120 per child (6–12 years), from sunset – 10.30pm, includes Ramadan drinks on the buffet, live entertainment with Oud & Qanun.
Call: 04 274 4444
Break your fast at Al Noor, an outdoor Iftar dining experience designed for enjoyable evenings and shared moments at sunset. A warm atmosphere with traditional Ramadan flavours and live cooking under the night sky.
Live entertainment sets a relaxed mood as you explore the buffet, grill, and dessert options. With a variety of options, the spread is perfect for families, allowing everyone to enjoy their favourites.
Offer: Early Bird Offer (valid until February 25, 2026): Dh145 per adult, Dh75 per child, standard pricing: Dh220 per adult, Dh110 per child (ages 6 to 12), children under 6 dine complimentary, group offer: book for 10 guests and receive 1 complimentary Iftar.
Call: 02 656 2233
As the sun sets along the shoreline, Kan Zaman’s open-air tent at Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort sets the stage for warm, family-focused Ramadan evenings. Guests can enjoy a generous buffet paired with live cooking stations, traditional Arabic entertainment and a dedicated kids’ play area that keeps younger guests engaged.
Offer: Dh20 per person inclusive of buffet and Ramadan juices; Dh170 weekdays, Dh185 weekends; under 6 dine free, ages 6–12 enjoy 50 per cent off.
Call: 04 315 3838
Hilal Ramadan offers an open-air Iftar and Suhour experience. Set under a canopy of stars, enjoy the picturesque views of Burj Khalifa in a serene setting enhanced by stunning décor and soft live music.
For Iftar, diners break their fast with an impressive buffet spread brimming with delightful Turkish flavours and complemented by live cooking stations.
Offer: Dh295 per person, sunset - 8:30pm
Call: 04 343 8888
Savour an elegant Iftar menu with serene views of Downtown. Inspired by the glamour of 1930s Shanghai, this venue’s dining experience blends Cantonese flavours with the spirit of the Holy Month.
The experience starts with dates, water, and a signature mocktail, then continues with soups, generous main dishes, and a trio of desserts, providing a classy close to the evening.
Offer: Dh268 per person; inclusive of a four-course menu, from sunset to 8pm.
Call: 04 295 7464
Break your fast with a refined culinary journey: the exquisite Iftar buffet offers timeless Middle Eastern classics and a diverse choice of dishes from the signature restaurants of the Armani Hotel, including the Michelin-rated Armani/Ristorante, Armani/Hashi, Armani/Mediterraneo, Armani/Amal, and Armani/Deli.
With a dedicated family-friendly area and a kids’ corner, this dining experience promises to create wonderful memories.
Offer: Dh410 per person, from sunset to 9pm.
Call: 04 888 3010
Celebrate Iftar in a relaxed atmosphere at this vibrant open buffet, with indoor and outdoor seating. Enjoy a diverse spread of international and Middle Eastern dishes, including fresh salads, aromatic soups, hearty main courses, and indulgent desserts, along with traditional Ramadan beverages like juices, tea, and coffee, and share and create memorable moments with loved ones.
Offer: Dh399 per person, 50 per cent off for children aged 2-6, free for children aged 0-2, from 6.30 to 10.30pm.
Call: 02 492 2222
Enjoy a carefully prepared Suhour menu in a calm, relaxed setting, an intimate late-night retreat beneath the open sky, making this an ideal setting for quiet conversation and reflection before dawn.
Offer: Dh150 minimum spend, daily from 10pm.
Call: 04 815 3025
Experience a memorable Iftar evening with loved ones at this venue, which is celebrated for its unique blend of cultures and creative culinary expression. It’s the perfect setting to gather with family and friends during Ramadan.
Offer: Dh260 per person, Iftar set menu with vegetarian options also available, from sunset until 8pm
Call: 04 457 6035
Experience an elegant al fresco Iftar overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, enriched by the soothing sounds of live oud music. Start your experience with traditional Ramadan gifts of dates, dried fruits, and juices, followed by a carefully curated gourmet buffet.
This feast includes a variety of international main courses and classic Ramadan desserts and an indulgent chocolate fountain, all while you take in the fantastic scenery.
Offer: Dh270 per person including water and Ramadan Juices, 50 per cent off for children under 12 years old, children under 2 years old dine for free, special prices are available for group bookings of a minimum of 25 guests, from sunset to 8pm.
Call: 04 512 5555
Experience a relaxed yet flavourful Suhour at this venue, featuring a special à la carte menu, shisha selection, and live Oud music. Enjoy freshly baked bread, Middle Eastern lentil soup, salads, Levantine starters, and beloved Arabic desserts like Kunefe and Umm Ali.
Offer: Special à la carte menu from 10pm to 1am, a la carte shisha available upon request, live oud player from 10 - 11pm.
Call: 07 209 6000
Break your fast with dishes inspired by the rich flavours of Lebanon. Experience exquisite Lebanese cuisine during both Iftar and Suhour, all prepared with authenticity and served in elegant settings of the place.
Begin your evening with a refined Iftar set menu, and then return later for either an à la carte or a set Suhour experience.
Offer: Iftar: Dh310 per adult (set menu); Dh155 per child (5–11 years), from Sunset – 8.30pm; Suhour: Dh325 per person (set menu); à la carte available. from 9.30pm – 11.30pm
Call 800 323232
Enjoy your Iftar at this iconic retro-futuristic venue, featuring a refined Nikkei set menu. Indulge in shared starters, signature dishes, and elegant desserts, all complemented by bespoke non-alcoholic Ramadan beverages crafted with Lyre’s. Experience the ambiance of one of Downtown’s most unique destinations.
Offer: Dh295 per person, from 6 to 8pm
Call: 04 328 2805
Gather your friends and family for a lavish international Iftar buffet experience featuring Arabic and Levantine cuisine, with rotating global flavours across eight live cooking stations.
Enjoy traditional Ramadan beverages, Arabic coffee, desserts, and a live logaimat station, along with charcoal kunafa and Zam Zam water, all served in an elegant indoor settings or on the outdoor terrace.
Offer: Dh299 per person, Dh125 for children aged 7–12, children under 6 dine complimentary, from sunset – 8pm
Call: 04 701 11 27/28
Indulge in a relaxed waterfront Iftar menu with a stunning view of Dubai’s skyline.
Experience the international buffet menu, featuring popular Arabic and Levantine dishes, live BBQ, homemade Arabic sweets, and Zam Zam water, served in beautifully decorated indoor and outdoor seating, creating an authentic atmosphere for family gatherings.
Offer: Dh199 per person, Dh85 for children aged 7–12, children under 6 dine complimentary, shisha is available from 7pm for Dh85.
Call: 04 701 11 27/28
With a 7-day rotating menu, enjoy a Ramadan buffet in open-air settings that celebrate togetherness and tradition. Begin your Iftar with classic drinks like Date Milk and Iranian Laban, along with dates, nuts, and dried fruits at the table.
The experience continues with cold mezzeh, fresh salads, hummus, avocado moutabel, fattoush, Arabic bread, and live cooking stations.
Offer: Dh160 per person
WhatsApp: 056 219 5908 (corporate and group enquiries welcome)
Enjoy Iftar and suhour at this place, honouring Old Jumeirah’s heritage with Emirati artist Shayma Al Mughairy, known as the Queen of Sand. This year’s installation, “Gift of Time,” honours Ramadan traditions.
Savour a buffet of Middle Eastern favourites, live cooking stations, and signature dishes from Netsu and Tasca, accompanied by live oud and qanun music.
For suhour, relax with an Arabian buffet of flavours, desserts, refreshing beverages, and curated shisha, all in a serene beachside setting — perfect for unwinding before dawn.
Offer: Iftar Dh395 per person, including Ramadan beverages, Dh198 for children between 4 – 11, complimentary for children up to 3 years old, from sunset and 9pm, Suhour: Dh300 per person, excluding Shisha, from 10pm and 2am.
Call: 04 777 2222
Gather your family and friends at this place and break your fast with an exquisite sharing-style menu throughout Ramadan. Each evening after sunset, Iftar begins with refreshing welcome drinks and a nuts platter, then treats you to a selection of contemporary Indian-inspired plates, specially curated by renowned chef Vikas Khanna to evoke the warmth of the season.
Offer: Dh300 per person from 6.30pm to 10.30pm
Call: 04 814 5500
This iconic desert resort offers an unforgettable Iftar experience. The menu features a lavish feast of Middle Eastern flavours, including slow-cooked meats and a Luqaimat station with syrup-drizzled treats. The desert comes alive with mesmerising performances as dancers, musicians, and falconers, while camel and horse riders gracefully traverse the dunes. Complete the celebration with a stroll through the bustling souk, which reveals handcrafted treasures, from intricate carpets to exotic perfumes, completing an unforgettable Ramadan celebration.
Offer: Dh449 per person and Dh275 for children from 4 to 11 years, 7 to 11pm
Call: 04 809 6194
As families gather to break their fast, IKEA’s Ramadan Iftar buffet offers Middle Eastern, Indian and continental favourites in a relaxed setting across its UAE stores.
Live stations, including the signature Lamb Ouzi, complement hot and cold mezze, hearty mains, desserts and beverage packages. Each buffet guest also receives an Dh20 voucher, adding extra value to the evening.
Offer: Dh99 adults, Dh49 children (6–12), under 5 dine free; IKEA Family Dh89; daily 6pm–9pm
Visit: ikea.com/ae