The best iftars in the UAE worth leaving the house for

If you want to escape the noise of the city — properly — Al Maha’s desert iftar is the one to plan around. Set among the dunes, evenings unfold slowly with Arabic coffee, dates and mezze before moving on to live stations serving zarb-style chicken and slow-roasted lamb. There’s live oud music, an Arabic calligraphy artist, and a stillness you don’t get in town. It’s reflective, beautifully paced and deeply in tune with Ramadan’s quieter side. Come for the food, stay for the stars.

ALAYA’s iftar feels like the kind of dinner where you actually want to linger. Designed around the idea of sharing, Sufret ALAYA blends Middle Eastern flavours with Mediterranean finesse in a candlelit, design-led space. The set menu is generous without being overwhelming, ideal for families, friends or polished corporate gatherings. For bigger groups, private terraces and the LY-LA event space raise the occasion further. It’s refined but warm, stylish without feeling stiff — the kind of place where Ramadan evenings feel thoughtful and unforced.

Broadway’s iftar is refreshingly straightforward — and sometimes that’s exactly what you want. The set menu opens with seasonal salads and lentil soup, before moving into mains like spiced lamb cutlets, saffron cod or herbed chicken. Desserts keep things classic and unfussy. It’s calm, comfortable and easy to recommend for family dinners or business iftars where everyone wants a solid meal without surprises.

For a relaxed, outdoor iftar with plenty of breathing room, Café Fountain is a safe bet. Overlooking fountains and greenery, this spot is all about atmosphere — easy seating, gentle lighting and a menu that doesn’t try too hard. The set menu covers the essentials, while traditional oud performances add a distinctly Ramadan feel. It’s a good choice if you’re after something scenic but informal, with the option to linger into suhoor afterwards.

Iftar by the water always hits differently, and Eva Beach Club leans into that mood perfectly. This Mediterranean-inspired set menu is designed for sharing, with starters for the table, a choice of main and a pistachio katmer dessert to finish. The setting — right on the beach — is calm, elegant and unhurried, making it a great option for iftars that stretch into long conversations. Stylish without being loud, it’s ideal for relaxed evenings with friends.

If you like the idea of a more mindful iftar, Farmstead’s farm-to-table approach is refreshing. The international buffet focuses on locally sourced ingredients and familiar flavours done well. Add live entertainment, indoor and outdoor seating, and free parking, and it becomes an easy choice for families and groups. It’s relaxed, wholesome and quietly satisfying — proof that buffet iftars can still feel considered.

