The best iftars in the UAE worth leaving the house for

From beachside bites to desert feasts after sunset
Meet-ups for iftars during Ramadan in the UAE hit differently. The days are long, the sunsets dramatic, and the food? Worth planning your entire evening around. Whether you’re craving a classic spread of mezze and ouzi, a Michelin-starred twist on tradition, or something a little unexpected (Mexican iftar, anyone?), this year’s offerings don’t disappoint.
From desert majlis under the stars to laid-back beachfront feasts and great-value neighbourhood buffets, these iftars balance atmosphere, flavour and value — no filler, no rushed plates. These are the places that understand what breaking fast should feel like: unhurried, generous, and shared with good company.
If you want to escape the noise of the city — properly — Al Maha’s desert iftar is the one to plan around. Set among the dunes, evenings unfold slowly with Arabic coffee, dates and mezze before moving on to live stations serving zarb-style chicken and slow-roasted lamb. There’s live oud music, an Arabic calligraphy artist, and a stillness you don’t get in town. It’s reflective, beautifully paced and deeply in tune with Ramadan’s quieter side. Come for the food, stay for the stars.
Price: Dh350 (per adult); Dh175 (8-12-year-olds). A 15 per cent discount is available on bookings made before Feb 15.
When: Feb 21, Feb 28, Mar 7 and Mar 14, sunset until 9pm
Where: Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
ALAYA’s iftar feels like the kind of dinner where you actually want to linger. Designed around the idea of sharing, Sufret ALAYA blends Middle Eastern flavours with Mediterranean finesse in a candlelit, design-led space. The set menu is generous without being overwhelming, ideal for families, friends or polished corporate gatherings. For bigger groups, private terraces and the LY-LA event space raise the occasion further. It’s refined but warm, stylish without feeling stiff — the kind of place where Ramadan evenings feel thoughtful and unforced.
Price: Dh220 (set menu); Dh330 (group iftar)
When: Sunset onwards
Where: ALAYA Dubai, DIFC
If you like variety, Armani/Pavilion delivers. This elegant buffet pulls dishes from across the Armani Hotel’s restaurant portfolio, including Armani/Ristorante and Armani/Hashi, alongside classic Middle Eastern favourites. Expect live cooking stations, ouzi, shawarma, pasta, risotto and a long dessert counter worth pacing yourself for. There’s even a kids’ area, making it ideal for family gatherings. Polished, spacious and reliably impressive, this is a crowd-pleaser that suits big groups and special Ramadan meet-ups.
Price: Dh410
When: Sunset until 9pm
Where: Armani/Pavilion, Armani Hotel Dubai
Broadway’s iftar is refreshingly straightforward — and sometimes that’s exactly what you want. The set menu opens with seasonal salads and lentil soup, before moving into mains like spiced lamb cutlets, saffron cod or herbed chicken. Desserts keep things classic and unfussy. It’s calm, comfortable and easy to recommend for family dinners or business iftars where everyone wants a solid meal without surprises.
Price: Dh250
When: Sunset onwards
Where: Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
For a relaxed, outdoor iftar with plenty of breathing room, Café Fountain is a safe bet. Overlooking fountains and greenery, this spot is all about atmosphere — easy seating, gentle lighting and a menu that doesn’t try too hard. The set menu covers the essentials, while traditional oud performances add a distinctly Ramadan feel. It’s a good choice if you’re after something scenic but informal, with the option to linger into suhoor afterwards.
Price: From Dh220
When: Sunset onwards
Where: Café Fountain
Iftar by the water always hits differently, and Eva Beach Club leans into that mood perfectly. This Mediterranean-inspired set menu is designed for sharing, with starters for the table, a choice of main and a pistachio katmer dessert to finish. The setting — right on the beach — is calm, elegant and unhurried, making it a great option for iftars that stretch into long conversations. Stylish without being loud, it’s ideal for relaxed evenings with friends.
Price: Dh295
When: Sunset (6pm–8pm)
Where: Eva Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah
If you like the idea of a more mindful iftar, Farmstead’s farm-to-table approach is refreshing. The international buffet focuses on locally sourced ingredients and familiar flavours done well. Add live entertainment, indoor and outdoor seating, and free parking, and it becomes an easy choice for families and groups. It’s relaxed, wholesome and quietly satisfying — proof that buffet iftars can still feel considered.
Price: Dh175 (adults); Dh85 (kids)
When: Sunset until 10.30pm
Where: Farmstead, Mercure Dubai Deira
This refined set-menu iftar balances elegance with comfort. Overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, the experience starts with mezze and manakish before moving into mixed grills and classic Ramadan desserts. Everything is paced nicely, making it ideal for a calm, well-rounded evening. It’s polished but approachable — great for small gatherings that want atmosphere without excess.
Price: Dh225
When: Sunset until 8pm
Where: Ginori Terrace, St. Regis Downtown Dubai
Casual, beachfront and family-friendly, Hartisan is a solid choice for no-fuss Ramadan evenings. The buffet covers Ramadan staples and international favourites in a relaxed setting that works well for groups with kids. Nothing flashy, just comfortable seating, sea air and food everyone can agree on.
Price: Free (kids under six); Dh199 (per adult); Dh80 (6-12-year-olds)
When: Sunset until 10pm
Where: Hartisan, Hilton Dubai The Walk
This garden-set iftar is all about ease. With Mediterranean-inspired dishes, outdoor seating and a dedicated kids’ play area, Lily’s Garden is made for family evenings. It’s relaxed, affordable and practical — especially with free parking thrown in.
Price: Dh129 (per adult); Dh60 (per kid)
When: Sunset until 10.30pm
Where: Lily’s Garden, ibis Styles Dubai Deira
This one’s for the little ones. Little Lanterns Iftar Night turns Ramadan into a playful, creative experience with crafts, lantern-making, games and movie nights. It’s thoughtful, well-organised and genuinely engaging, making it easier for families to celebrate together. Just note: You need to book 24 hours in advance.
Price: Dh250 per child
When: Fri–Sun, 5pm–8pm
Where: Kids Palace, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
A classic for a reason. With palace views, sea breezes and an expansive spread covering Emirati favourites and international live stations, Majlis by the Sea nails the Ramadan brief. It’s generous, scenic and designed for lingering — ideal for big family gatherings and special evenings.
Price: Dh365 (per adult); Dh182.50 (per child)
When: Sunset until 8.30pm
Where: Majlis by the Sea, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
Rich, warming and deeply comforting, this Indian iftar focuses on classics like haleem, butter chicken and biryani. It’s filling, familiar and perfect for slow, satisfying meals after a long fast.
Price: Dh250
When: 6.30pm–9pm
Where: Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi
This international buffet comes with creek views, live entertainment and solid value pricing. It’s relaxed but festive, making it a good option for families, friends or casual corporate iftars.
Price: Dh175 (per adult); Dh85 (per kid)
When: Sunset until 10.30pm
Where: The Spicery, Novotel Dubai Gold District
A beachfront buffet designed for long, easy evenings. Expect Ramadan favourites, international dishes and live oud music in a setting that encourages you to slow down and enjoy the moment.
Price: Free (kids under 6); Dh249 (adults); Dh125 (kids)
When: Sunset until 10pm
Where: Oceana Kitchen, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah
Mexican iftar? Surprisingly brilliant. Dates and lamb soup ease you in, then it’s all about sharing plates — guacamole, birria quesadillas, Oman chips and churros with chocolate sauce. Fun, affordable and refreshingly different.
Price: Dh89
When: Sundown onwards
Where: Querida, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
Elegant, calm and beautifully executed, this terrace iftar overlooks the Dubai Water Canal and features a generous buffet of Arabic and international favourites. Live oud music completes the picture. It’s polished but welcoming, ideal for relaxed sophistication.
Price: Free (under 2); Dh270 (per adult); 50% off for children under 12 When: Sunset until 8pm
Where: St. Regis Downtown Dubai
Bold flavours, beachfront views and live music make this one feel like an occasion. The lamb ouzi alone is reason to book, but the atmosphere seals the deal.
Price: Dh320
When: Sunset onwards
Where: Sand & Koal, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
Open-fire cooking brings drama and depth to this contemporary iftar. Expect smoky flavours, generous portions and a menu that’s confidently modern.
Price: Dh320
When: Sunset onwards
Where: Strawfire by Ross Shonhan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
Simple Italian comfort done properly — burrata, pasta or pizza, tiramisu and live singing. A quiet, elegant option for a refined Ramadan evening.
Price: Dh320
When: Sunset onwards
Where: Talea by Antonio Guida, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
This Indian-style iftar is all about spice, warmth and familiarity. Aromatic curries, comforting flavours and great value pricing make it a go-to for families and groups.
Price: Dh129 (adults); Dh60 (kids)
When: Sunset until 10.30pm
Where: World of Curries, Aparthotel Adagio
