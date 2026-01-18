GOLD/FOREX
The best iftars in the UAE worth leaving the house for

From beachside bites to desert feasts after sunset

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
7 MIN READ
Supplied

Meet-ups for iftars during Ramadan in the UAE hit differently. The days are long, the sunsets dramatic, and the food? Worth planning your entire evening around. Whether you’re craving a classic spread of mezze and ouzi, a Michelin-starred twist on tradition, or something a little unexpected (Mexican iftar, anyone?), this year’s offerings don’t disappoint.

From desert majlis under the stars to laid-back beachfront feasts and great-value neighbourhood buffets, these iftars balance atmosphere, flavour and value — no filler, no rushed plates. These are the places that understand what breaking fast should feel like: unhurried, generous, and shared with good company.

Al Maha Desert Iftar

If you want to escape the noise of the city — properly — Al Maha’s desert iftar is the one to plan around. Set among the dunes, evenings unfold slowly with Arabic coffee, dates and mezze before moving on to live stations serving zarb-style chicken and slow-roasted lamb. There’s live oud music, an Arabic calligraphy artist, and a stillness you don’t get in town. It’s reflective, beautifully paced and deeply in tune with Ramadan’s quieter side. Come for the food, stay for the stars.

Price: Dh350 (per adult); Dh175 (8-12-year-olds). A 15 per cent discount is available on bookings made before Feb 15.

When: Feb 21, Feb 28, Mar 7 and Mar 14, sunset until 9pm

Where: Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

ALAYA Dubai

ALAYA’s iftar feels like the kind of dinner where you actually want to linger. Designed around the idea of sharing, Sufret ALAYA blends Middle Eastern flavours with Mediterranean finesse in a candlelit, design-led space. The set menu is generous without being overwhelming, ideal for families, friends or polished corporate gatherings. For bigger groups, private terraces and the LY-LA event space raise the occasion further. It’s refined but warm, stylish without feeling stiff — the kind of place where Ramadan evenings feel thoughtful and unforced.

Price: Dh220 (set menu); Dh330 (group iftar)

When: Sunset onwards

Where: ALAYA Dubai, DIFC

Armani/Pavilion – Armani Hotel Dubai

If you like variety, Armani/Pavilion delivers. This elegant buffet pulls dishes from across the Armani Hotel’s restaurant portfolio, including Armani/Ristorante and Armani/Hashi, alongside classic Middle Eastern favourites. Expect live cooking stations, ouzi, shawarma, pasta, risotto and a long dessert counter worth pacing yourself for. There’s even a kids’ area, making it ideal for family gatherings. Polished, spacious and reliably impressive, this is a crowd-pleaser that suits big groups and special Ramadan meet-ups.

Price: Dh410

When: Sunset until 9pm

Where: Armani/Pavilion, Armani Hotel Dubai

Broadway

Broadway’s iftar is refreshingly straightforward — and sometimes that’s exactly what you want. The set menu opens with seasonal salads and lentil soup, before moving into mains like spiced lamb cutlets, saffron cod or herbed chicken. Desserts keep things classic and unfussy. It’s calm, comfortable and easy to recommend for family dinners or business iftars where everyone wants a solid meal without surprises.

Price: Dh250

When: Sunset onwards

Where: Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Café Fountain

For a relaxed, outdoor iftar with plenty of breathing room, Café Fountain is a safe bet. Overlooking fountains and greenery, this spot is all about atmosphere — easy seating, gentle lighting and a menu that doesn’t try too hard. The set menu covers the essentials, while traditional oud performances add a distinctly Ramadan feel. It’s a good choice if you’re after something scenic but informal, with the option to linger into suhoor afterwards.

Price: From Dh220

When: Sunset onwards

Where: Café Fountain

Eva Beach Club

Iftar by the water always hits differently, and Eva Beach Club leans into that mood perfectly. This Mediterranean-inspired set menu is designed for sharing, with starters for the table, a choice of main and a pistachio katmer dessert to finish. The setting — right on the beach — is calm, elegant and unhurried, making it a great option for iftars that stretch into long conversations. Stylish without being loud, it’s ideal for relaxed evenings with friends.

Price: Dh295

When: Sunset (6pm–8pm)

Where: Eva Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah

Farmstead

If you like the idea of a more mindful iftar, Farmstead’s farm-to-table approach is refreshing. The international buffet focuses on locally sourced ingredients and familiar flavours done well. Add live entertainment, indoor and outdoor seating, and free parking, and it becomes an easy choice for families and groups. It’s relaxed, wholesome and quietly satisfying — proof that buffet iftars can still feel considered.

Price: Dh175 (adults); Dh85 (kids)

When: Sunset until 10.30pm

Where: Farmstead, Mercure Dubai Deira

Ginori Terrace

This refined set-menu iftar balances elegance with comfort. Overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, the experience starts with mezze and manakish before moving into mixed grills and classic Ramadan desserts. Everything is paced nicely, making it ideal for a calm, well-rounded evening. It’s polished but approachable — great for small gatherings that want atmosphere without excess.

Price: Dh225

When: Sunset until 8pm

Where: Ginori Terrace, St. Regis Downtown Dubai

Hartisan  

Casual, beachfront and family-friendly, Hartisan is a solid choice for no-fuss Ramadan evenings. The buffet covers Ramadan staples and international favourites in a relaxed setting that works well for groups with kids. Nothing flashy, just comfortable seating, sea air and food everyone can agree on.

Price: Free (kids under six); Dh199 (per adult); Dh80 (6-12-year-olds)

When: Sunset until 10pm

Where: Hartisan, Hilton Dubai The Walk

Lily’s Garden

This garden-set iftar is all about ease. With Mediterranean-inspired dishes, outdoor seating and a dedicated kids’ play area, Lily’s Garden is made for family evenings. It’s relaxed, affordable and practical — especially with free parking thrown in.

Price: Dh129 (per adult); Dh60 (per kid)

When: Sunset until 10.30pm

Where: Lily’s Garden, ibis Styles Dubai Deira

Little Lanterns Iftar Night – Kids Palace

This one’s for the little ones. Little Lanterns Iftar Night turns Ramadan into a playful, creative experience with crafts, lantern-making, games and movie nights. It’s thoughtful, well-organised and genuinely engaging, making it easier for families to celebrate together. Just note: You need to book 24 hours in advance.

Price: Dh250 per child

When: Fri–Sun, 5pm–8pm

Where: Kids Palace, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Majlis by the Sea

A classic for a reason. With palace views, sea breezes and an expansive spread covering Emirati favourites and international live stations, Majlis by the Sea nails the Ramadan brief. It’s generous, scenic and designed for lingering — ideal for big family gatherings and special evenings.

Price: Dh365 (per adult); Dh182.50 (per child)

When: Sunset until 8.30pm

Where: Majlis by the Sea, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi

Rich, warming and deeply comforting, this Indian iftar focuses on classics like haleem, butter chicken and biryani. It’s filling, familiar and perfect for slow, satisfying meals after a long fast.

Price: Dh250

When: 6.30pm–9pm

Where: Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi

Novotel Dubai Gold District – Golden Crescent Iftar

This international buffet comes with creek views, live entertainment and solid value pricing. It’s relaxed but festive, making it a good option for families, friends or casual corporate iftars.

Price: Dh175 (per adult); Dh85 (per kid)

When: Sunset until 10.30pm

Where: The Spicery, Novotel Dubai Gold District

Oceana Kitchen

A beachfront buffet designed for long, easy evenings. Expect Ramadan favourites, international dishes and live oud music in a setting that encourages you to slow down and enjoy the moment.

Price: Free (kids under 6); Dh249 (adults); Dh125 (kids)

When: Sunset until 10pm

Where: Oceana Kitchen, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Querida

Mexican iftar? Surprisingly brilliant. Dates and lamb soup ease you in, then it’s all about sharing plates — guacamole, birria quesadillas, Oman chips and churros with chocolate sauce. Fun, affordable and refreshingly different.

Price: Dh89

When: Sundown onwards

Where: Querida, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Ramadan Reflections

Elegant, calm and beautifully executed, this terrace iftar overlooks the Dubai Water Canal and features a generous buffet of Arabic and international favourites. Live oud music completes the picture. It’s polished but welcoming, ideal for relaxed sophistication.

Price: Free (under 2); Dh270 (per adult);  50% off for children under 12 When: Sunset until 8pm

Where: St. Regis Downtown Dubai

Sand & Koal

Bold flavours, beachfront views and live music make this one feel like an occasion. The lamb ouzi alone is reason to book, but the atmosphere seals the deal.

Price: Dh320

When: Sunset onwards

Where: Sand & Koal, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Strawfire by Ross Shonhan

Open-fire cooking brings drama and depth to this contemporary iftar. Expect smoky flavours, generous portions and a menu that’s confidently modern.

Price: Dh320

When: Sunset onwards

Where: Strawfire by Ross Shonhan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Talea by Antonio Guida

Simple Italian comfort done properly — burrata, pasta or pizza, tiramisu and live singing. A quiet, elegant option for a refined Ramadan evening.

Price: Dh320

When: Sunset onwards

Where: Talea by Antonio Guida, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

World of Curries

This Indian-style iftar is all about spice, warmth and familiarity. Aromatic curries, comforting flavours and great value pricing make it a go-to for families and groups.

Price: Dh129 (adults); Dh60 (kids)

When: Sunset until 10.30pm

Where: World of Curries, Aparthotel Adagio

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
