Ramadan tents in Dubai to visit

Popular places to gather for iftar or suhoor for Ramadan 2026
There are many Ramadan experiences in the UAE. From community iftars to having iftar at home, there are different ways people can break their fast. Ramadan tents and majlis are a popular option in Dubai for those looking to break their fast outside.
Most of the city's hotels host iftar and suhoor meals during Ramadan, with some offering dedicated iftar tents. From long-time favourites to new experiences, Dubai iftar tents are popular places to book for residents for special family outings, corporate events, and more.
The Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm is a long-time favourite of many Dubai residents. The tent returns for Ramadan 2026 with its signature iftar buffet and suhoor.
Iftar
Price: Dh295 (Monday-Thursday), Dh325 (Friday-Sunday)
VIP experience: Dh495 per person, minimum of six guests, and 48-hour advanced booking required
When: Sunset-8pm
Where: The Palm Jumeirah
Suhoor
Price: Dh160 minimum spend per person, excluding shisha (Monday-Thursday)
Dh250 minimum spend per person, excluding shisha (Friday-Sunday)
When: 10pm-3am
Where: The Palm Jumeirah
The Madinat Jumeirah Ramadan tent returns for 2026. You're able to break your fast at two different areas: Sit inside the opulent Al Majlis or enjoy the winter weather in the Al Majlis Garden. No matter where you're seated, you can enjoy an iftar buffet filled with popular traditional dishes, such as lamb ouzi and mixed grills.
Diners can also enjoy suhoor in both places. Al Majlis will offer a buffet and à la carte suhoor, while the Al Majlis Garden is exclusively a buffet for suhoor.
Iftar
Price:
Al Majlis: Dh350 per adult, Dh175 per child (aged 5–11), and free kids under 4
Al Majlis Garden: Dh290 per adult, Dh145 per child (aged 5–11), free under 4
When: Sunset-8:30pm
Where: Jumeirah
Suhoor
Price:
Al Majlis: From Dh300 per person
Al Majlis Garden: Dh250 per adult (buffet only)
When: Al Majlis 9:30pm-3am, Al Majlis Garden 10pm-1am
Where: Jumeirah
The open-air iftar returns to the Armani Hotel Dubai. Experience the sunset, and enjoy views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains. Guests are treated to live buffet stations from the hotel's signature restaurants, including Armani/Deli, Armani/Ristorante, Armani/Amal, Armani/Hashi, and Armani/Mediterraneo.
Guests can also enjoy an al fresco suhoor featuring a buffet spanning local and global dishes. This includes hot and cold mezze, salads, pasta, mains, and a shawarma station.
Iftar
Price: Dh410 per person
When: Sunset-9pm
Where: Downtown Dubai
Suhoor
Price: Dh295 per person
When: 9pm-1am
Where: Downtown Dubai
