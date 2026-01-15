Ramadan 2026 countdown begins: 8 kitchen appliances to buy now for Suhoor and Iftar prep

The right tools let you focus on enjoying food with family and friends
Ramadan 2026 is just a month away, and kitchens across the UAE are gearing up for a month full of Suhoor breakfasts and Iftar feasts. With so much to prepare, having the right appliances can make all the difference—saving time, effort, and keeping meals stress-free. So, if you're looking to fry your fries just the right way and drinking refreshing juices, the right tools let you focus on enjoying food with family and friends instead of spending hours in the kitchen. Here’s a curated list of 8 must-have kitchen appliances to make your Ramadan cooking fun and easy.
If you're looking for ways to make your Ramadan meal prep easy and glitch-free, we might have a solution for you: The Porodo 4-in-1 Dual Pot Air Fryer. With its dual detachable glass pots, one 1.5L and one 4L, you can cook two dishes simultaneously or store one in the refrigerator without transferring it to another container, reducing mess and extra dishes. The 360° Turbo Heat Technology circulates hot air rapidly for cooked food without a drop of oil, while four cooking functions, bake, crisp, recrisp, and fry, which cover everything from golden fries to baked treats. The six digital presets let you cook wings, vegetables, steaks, fish, fries, or cookies with a single touch, eliminating constant checking. The transparent glass construction ensures full visibility of your food, preserving flavor and allowing you to monitor cooking without interruption. Compact yet powerful at 5.5L capacity and 1500W, this air fryer is ideal for preparing Iftaar spreads, Suhoor meals, and snacks efficiently, all while keeping flavours rich and textures perfect, making it a smart and practical addition to any UAE kitchen this Ramadan.
You can bid your Iftaar worries farewell. The Dxmocos Raclette Grill has 8 mini pans and adjustable temperature control, family and guests can customise their own portions, from grilled meats and seafood to vegetables, making it ideal for social meals where everyone gets exactly what they want. The non-stick coated grill plate requires less oil, keeps food healthy, retains natural flavours, and is easy to clean, while the ribbed and perforated surface with oil drip tray ensures juicy, fat-free cooking. At 1500W, it’s powerful enough to cook multiple items simultaneously, and its portable stainless steel design means it can be used anywhere, from the dining table to outdoor gatherings, without taking over the kitchen. Compact, versatile, and interactive, this raclette grill transforms Iftaar into a shared culinary experience, reducing preparation stress and adding a touch of fun to Ramadan evenings in UAE homes.
The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 makes preparing Ramadan meals both fast and fun. With 9 appliances in one, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, sous vide, yogurt maker, and food warmer, it can handle everything from hearty stews and fluffy rice to light Suhoor dishes and Iftar favorites, all in a single pot. Its 8-liter capacity is ideal for family meals, and the smart lid design with automatic pressure release ensures safe, hassle-free cooking. Meals are prepared up to 70% faster than traditional methods, retaining flavours and nutrients, while nine one-touch presets make it easy to cook without worrying about timing or temperature. Built-in safety features, quiet operation, and minimal steam or odor make it practical for busy kitchens, and the included stainless steel pot, steam rack, and measuring cup provide everything you need to start cooking right away. It's compact, multi-functional and efficient. What more do you need?
The Toshiba Gas Cooker 90/60 cm with 5 burners promises to make cooking feel less like a marathon and more like a well‑orchestrated feast. With five burners at your command, you can simmer lentils, boil rice, sauté veggies, and sear meats all at the same time. The generous 90 cm width and sturdy steel finish give you plenty of space and durability, while the varied burner sizes mean you’re not stuck looking after pots and pans to get every dish just right. So, if you’re cooking up a family‑size biryani, or a comforting pot of soup for Suhoor, or a lavish Iftaar spread for guests, this cooker handles the heat without drama. It’s reliable, powerful, and built for those moments when you really need all burners firing — because in Ramadan preparation, timing is everything, and one well‑designed gas cooker can make the difference between dinner chaos and dinner applause.
The Midea Countertop Dishwasher is a practical necessity for any Ramadan kitchen, especially when Iftaar spreads require cleaning up quickly and efficiently. With space for 8 place settings and 7 programs, it handles everything from lightly used plates to heavily soiled pots after a large family meal. The Rapid Wash cycle cleans dishes in just 30 minutes, while the 70°C Intensive Wash ensures stubborn food and bacteria are thoroughly removed. Features like child lock, self-cleaning filter, and 24-hour delay start make it safe, convenient, and easy to schedule around Suhoor or Iftaar. Compact, energy-efficient, and quiet, this dishwasher saves valuable time and effort, allowing you to focus on cooking and hosting instead of standing over a sink full of dishes.
Juices anyone? And no doubt, every kitchen requires a juicer. The NutriBullet Slow Juicer NBJ 300 is a practical and efficient choice for Ramadan, especially for preparing fresh, nutrient-rich juices for Suhoor or Iftaar. Its high-torque, low-speed motor gently extracts juice from even the toughest fruits and vegetables, preserving nutrients while keeping noise to a minimum—perfect for early-morning Suhoor. The strong steel-tipped auger ensures maximum yield, and the wide feed chute reduces prep time by accommodating larger pieces of produce. Designed with convenience in mind, it features easy-clean components, a no-drip spout, BPA-free materials, and dishwasher-safe parts, making cleanup
Who can manage without good rice? The CUCKOO CR-0675F Micom Rice Cooker is what will get you that good meal: It ensures well-cooked grains every time for Iftaar and Suhoor. With a 6-cup (1.08L) capacity and 13 cooking functions, including white rice, brown rice, quinoa, and oatmeal, it can handle a variety of dishes while adapting to your meal plan. It has a nonstick inner pot and smart cooking technology, which makes preparation and cleanup simple, while the touchscreen interface allows precise control without fuss. So it doesn't matter if you're with a simple bowl of steamed rice, hearty grain-based salad, or a nutrient-rich porridge for Suhoor, this rice cooker ensures consistency, convenience, and flavorful results, saving time and effort during the busy Ramadan schedule.
The KENWOOD 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker, Waffle Maker & Grill (SMM02.000SI) is a compact kitchen helper, ideal for quick Suhoor bites or post-Iftaar snacks. With three sets of removable, non-stick plates, it allows you to make toasted sandwiches, waffles, or grill meats and vegetables, all in one appliance. Its cool-touch housing, locking latch, and indicator lights make operation safe and straightforward, while the open-flat griddle feature adds extra flexibility for grilling larger items. Lightweight and easy to clean, it’s a good choice for families who want variety without cluttering the kitchen, and its quick, efficient performance ensures you can serve warm, satisfying snacks any time during Ramadan.
The Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Series 3300 (EP3347/90) is perfect for those early Suhoor mornings or post-Iftaar coffee moments, offering convenience and café-quality beverages at home. With a 1.8L water capacity and 1500W of power, it can prepare up to six types of coffee drinks, from rich espressos to creamy lattes, using the LatteGo milk system for smooth froth. The SilentBrew technology keeps noise to a minimum, while the coloured touch display and 12 grinder settings let you personalize every cup to your taste. It's compact, and it delivers consistent flavour. It's a smart addition to any UAE kitchen during Ramadan for coffee lovers who want quality and ease without the café queue.
Yes, you need those chilled desserts. The Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker (ICE100BCU) can be your promising addition to any Ramadan kitchen, perfect for creating chilled desserts for Iftaar or a refreshing treat after a long fast. The stainless steel design produces ice cream, gelato, sorbet, or frozen yogurt in just 40 minutes, and unlike many machines, there’s no need to pre-freeze the bowl, making it convenient for spontaneous dessert cravings. It's easy to use, clean and allows families to enjoy homemade customisable frozen treats with natural ingredients.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.
