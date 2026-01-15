Ramadan 2026 countdown begins: 8 kitchen appliances to buy now for Suhoor and Iftar prep

If you're looking for ways to make your Ramadan meal prep easy and glitch-free, we might have a solution for you: The Porodo 4-in-1 Dual Pot Air Fryer. With its dual detachable glass pots, one 1.5L and one 4L, you can cook two dishes simultaneously or store one in the refrigerator without transferring it to another container, reducing mess and extra dishes. The 360° Turbo Heat Technology circulates hot air rapidly for cooked food without a drop of oil, while four cooking functions, bake, crisp, recrisp, and fry, which cover everything from golden fries to baked treats. The six digital presets let you cook wings, vegetables, steaks, fish, fries, or cookies with a single touch, eliminating constant checking. The transparent glass construction ensures full visibility of your food, preserving flavor and allowing you to monitor cooking without interruption. Compact yet powerful at 5.5L capacity and 1500W, this air fryer is ideal for preparing Iftaar spreads, Suhoor meals, and snacks efficiently, all while keeping flavours rich and textures perfect, making it a smart and practical addition to any UAE kitchen this Ramadan.