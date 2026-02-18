Grill & Thrill: Discover the allure of brisket mandi rice

Ingredients
To make the mandi
• 1kg Basmati rice
• 50g sunflower oil
• 50g ghee
• 500g onion (thinly sliced)
• 100g ginger (chopped)
• 200g tomato (chopped)
• 5g salt
• 5g black pepper powder
• 10g cumin powder
• 10g coriander powder
• 15g turmeric powder
• 5 chicken stock cubes
• 1 litre water
To make the brisket
• Brisket
• Pomegranate molasses
• Brisket spice, as required
Method
To make the rice
Heat ghee and sunflower oil in a large pot.
Add onions and cook slowly over low heat until deep golden brown (this step builds the flavor base).
Stir in garlic and ginger.
Add all measured spices and mix well until fragrant and fully combined with the caramelized onions.
Add chopped tomatoes and chicken stock cubes.
Stir until the mixture thickens into a rich paste.
Add the rice and toss until evenly coated with the spiced onion mixture.
Pour in the water and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until the rice is tender, aromatic, and all liquid is absorbed (about 18–20 minutes).
Turn off the heat and let the rice rest for 5–10 minutes.
Fluff gently before serving.
To serve
Spread mandi rice on a large communal platter.
Arrange the brisket on top.
Garnish with mixed nuts, raisins, and chopped parsley.
Serve with tomato daqoos and a side of yogurt.
To make the brisket
Rub brisket with pomegranate sauce.
Apply brisket spice evenly.
Cook until internal temperature reaches 165°F.
Check colour; if dark and at minimum 165°F, wrap the brisket.
Continue cooking until internal temperature reaches 200°F.
Rest for 3 hours before serving.
Grill & Thrill is a video series celebrating great food, open flames, and unforgettable outdoor cooking moments with renowned Arab pitmaster and chef Hattem Mattar. Powered by premium Weber grills in association of Jumbo Group, it captures the spirit of relaxed gatherings, shared meals, and the ultimate grilling experience.
Tell us more about your favourite dishes or recipes at food@gulfnews.com