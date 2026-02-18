Grill & Thrill: Discover the allure of brisket mandi rice

To make the rice

Heat ghee and sunflower oil in a large pot.

Add onions and cook slowly over low heat until deep golden brown (this step builds the flavor base).

Stir in garlic and ginger.

Add all measured spices and mix well until fragrant and fully combined with the caramelized onions.

Add chopped tomatoes and chicken stock cubes.

Stir until the mixture thickens into a rich paste.

Add the rice and toss until evenly coated with the spiced onion mixture.

Pour in the water and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until the rice is tender, aromatic, and all liquid is absorbed (about 18–20 minutes).

Turn off the heat and let the rice rest for 5–10 minutes.