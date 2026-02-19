Top rice cookers in the UAE to try now

The Zojirushi NS-TSQ10 Micom Rice Cooker is designed for households that value consistent, high-quality rice with minimal effort. Powered by advanced Micom (microcomputer) fuzzy logic technology, it automatically adjusts cooking time and temperature to suit different rice varieties, delivering perfectly textured results every time.

Its durable non-stick inner cooking pan ensures even heat distribution and easy cleaning, while multiple menu settings allow you to prepare white rice, brown rice, porridge and more. The automatic keep-warm function maintains optimal serving temperature without drying, making it ideal for daily family meals and flexible dining schedules in UAE homes.