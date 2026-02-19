GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BEST BUYS
BEST BUYS

Top rice cookers in the UAE to try now

Efficient and easy, you'll use a rice cooker every day

Last updated:
Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rice is a popular food for iftar.
Rice is a popular food for iftar.
zblaster / Shutterstock

Rice remains a staple in most UAE homes, making a dependable rice cooker an everyday necessity. Rice is also a popular part of iftar and suhoor meals. Whether you live alone or you're part of a large family household, modern rice cookers are designed to deliver consistent results with minimal effort.

The best rice cookers feature automatic cooking programmes, keep-warm settings, energy-saving technology and easy-to-clean interiors. Today’s models simplify meal preparation while saving time and kitchen space. From quick weekday dinners to weekend family gatherings, a smart rice cooker helps ensure perfectly cooked rice without constant supervision.

1) Nutricook Smart Pot 2

The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 is built for busy UAE households. It's a nine-in-one multi-functional cooking solution. It handles rice, soups, stews, yogurt and more with intelligent preset programmes. Its spacious capacity supports family-sized portions, while advanced safety features and controlled pressure release ensure consistent results. The best part? It reduces cooking time significantly and minimises countertop clutter.

2) Geepas Automatic Rice Cooker

Ideal for small families and couples, the Geepas 3-in-1 Rice Cooker offers reliable performance in a compact design. The non-stick inner pot promotes even cooking and effortless cleaning, while automatic shut-off and overheat protection enhance safety. Its keep-warm feature maintains freshness until serving time, making it a practical choice for daily rice preparation in UAE kitchens.

3) Xiaomi Smart Multifunctional Rice Cooker 1.5L

Suitable for small spaces, the Xiaomi 1.5L Rice Cooker combines space-saving design with smart cooking control. Dual temperature sensors help achieve evenly cooked rice, while the quick-cook feature saves valuable time. A 24-hour timer and warming function support flexible meal planning. The sleek touch panel and easy-clean non-stick pot make it ideal for efficient urban living.

4) Black+Decker RC1850-B5 1.8L Rice Cooker

The Black+Decker 1.8L Rice Cooker delivers consistent results and a large enough amount of rice for family gatherings. Its generous capacity makes it suitable for everyday meals and small events. Even heat distribution ensures soft, fluffy rice, while the automatic keep-warm function maintains serving temperature. A removable non-stick bowl simplifies cleaning, supporting stress-free cooking routines.

5) Zojirushi NS-TSQ10 Micom Rice Cooker

The Zojirushi NS-TSQ10 Micom Rice Cooker is designed for households that value consistent, high-quality rice with minimal effort. Powered by advanced Micom (microcomputer) fuzzy logic technology, it automatically adjusts cooking time and temperature to suit different rice varieties, delivering perfectly textured results every time.

Its durable non-stick inner cooking pan ensures even heat distribution and easy cleaning, while multiple menu settings allow you to prepare white rice, brown rice, porridge and more. The automatic keep-warm function maintains optimal serving temperature without drying, making it ideal for daily family meals and flexible dining schedules in UAE homes.

6) Russell Hobbs 27040 Large Rice Cooker

Perfect for larger families or frequent entertainers, the Russell Hobbs 27040 Rice Cooker prepares generous portions with ease. Its automatic keep-warm setting allows flexible serving times, while the non-stick removable bowl and dishwasher-safe components streamline cleanup. The included steaming option adds versatility, supporting healthier meal preparation alongside perfectly cooked rice.

Also Read: Ramadan 2026 in UAE: What to eat and avoid at iftar and suhoor

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Grill & Thrill: Mandi & brisket - ultimate flavour duo

Grill & Thrill: Mandi & brisket - ultimate flavour duo

1m read
How to transform leftovers into gourmet meals

How to transform leftovers into gourmet meals

3m read
From speedy slicers to magic mincers, these 8 must-have kitchen tools for 2026 will make prepping iftar a breeze

8 best kitchen tools for easy Iftar preparations, 2026

3m read
Whether you’re whipping up a quick smoothie for suhoor, steaming fresh vegetables for iftar, or keeping drinks at the perfect temperature, these appliances can elevate your cooking game.

8 best kitchen appliances to buy now for Ramadan 2026

6m read