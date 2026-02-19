Top rice cookers in the UAE to try now

Efficient and easy, you'll use a rice cooker every day
Rice remains a staple in most UAE homes, making a dependable rice cooker an everyday necessity. Rice is also a popular part of iftar and suhoor meals. Whether you live alone or you're part of a large family household, modern rice cookers are designed to deliver consistent results with minimal effort.
The best rice cookers feature automatic cooking programmes, keep-warm settings, energy-saving technology and easy-to-clean interiors. Today’s models simplify meal preparation while saving time and kitchen space. From quick weekday dinners to weekend family gatherings, a smart rice cooker helps ensure perfectly cooked rice without constant supervision.
The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 is built for busy UAE households. It's a nine-in-one multi-functional cooking solution. It handles rice, soups, stews, yogurt and more with intelligent preset programmes. Its spacious capacity supports family-sized portions, while advanced safety features and controlled pressure release ensure consistent results. The best part? It reduces cooking time significantly and minimises countertop clutter.
Ideal for small families and couples, the Geepas 3-in-1 Rice Cooker offers reliable performance in a compact design. The non-stick inner pot promotes even cooking and effortless cleaning, while automatic shut-off and overheat protection enhance safety. Its keep-warm feature maintains freshness until serving time, making it a practical choice for daily rice preparation in UAE kitchens.
Suitable for small spaces, the Xiaomi 1.5L Rice Cooker combines space-saving design with smart cooking control. Dual temperature sensors help achieve evenly cooked rice, while the quick-cook feature saves valuable time. A 24-hour timer and warming function support flexible meal planning. The sleek touch panel and easy-clean non-stick pot make it ideal for efficient urban living.
The Black+Decker 1.8L Rice Cooker delivers consistent results and a large enough amount of rice for family gatherings. Its generous capacity makes it suitable for everyday meals and small events. Even heat distribution ensures soft, fluffy rice, while the automatic keep-warm function maintains serving temperature. A removable non-stick bowl simplifies cleaning, supporting stress-free cooking routines.
The Zojirushi NS-TSQ10 Micom Rice Cooker is designed for households that value consistent, high-quality rice with minimal effort. Powered by advanced Micom (microcomputer) fuzzy logic technology, it automatically adjusts cooking time and temperature to suit different rice varieties, delivering perfectly textured results every time.
Its durable non-stick inner cooking pan ensures even heat distribution and easy cleaning, while multiple menu settings allow you to prepare white rice, brown rice, porridge and more. The automatic keep-warm function maintains optimal serving temperature without drying, making it ideal for daily family meals and flexible dining schedules in UAE homes.
Perfect for larger families or frequent entertainers, the Russell Hobbs 27040 Rice Cooker prepares generous portions with ease. Its automatic keep-warm setting allows flexible serving times, while the non-stick removable bowl and dishwasher-safe components streamline cleanup. The included steaming option adds versatility, supporting healthier meal preparation alongside perfectly cooked rice.