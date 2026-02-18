Ramadan 2026 in UAE: What to eat and avoid at iftar and suhoor

Nutritionists reveal balanced meals for steady stamina and hydration
With Ramadan starting today, residents will fast from dawn to dusk – putting the body on reserve and making iftar and suhoor choices crucial for sustaining energy, focus and hydration. Nutritionists told Gulf News that balanced and well-timed meals can mean the difference between steady stamina and afternoon fatigue.
Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietitian, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais, advised breaking the fast gently rather than overwhelming the digestive system.
“After long hours of fasting, the body needs nourishment that restores energy steadily without overwhelming digestion,” she said.
“Dates and water remain an ideal choice, as they provide natural sugars, fibre and essential minerals while preparing the digestive system for the main meal.”
For sustained energy, Altowairqi recommended building iftar around complex carbohydrates such as wholegrains, brown rice or wholemeal bread, which release energy gradually and help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Lean protein sources, including grilled chicken, fish, eggs, lentils and beans, support muscle maintenance and promote longer-lasting satiety.
“Including moderate amounts of healthy fats from nuts, seeds and olive oil can further enhance fullness without causing heaviness.”
Altowairqi pointed out that during a winter Ramadan, warm soups made with vegetables or lentils are particularly beneficial.
“They support hydration, are gentle on digestion and help ease the transition from fasting to eating. A generous portion of vegetables, along with some fruit, provides fibre, vitamins and antioxidants that support digestive health and overall wellbeing.”
“One of the most common causes of digestive discomfort at iftar is eating too quickly or consuming large quantities of food in a short period of time,” Altowairqi said.
“The digestive system responds better to a gradual reintroduction of food rather than a heavy, rushed meal.”
She cautioned against frequent intake of deep-fried, greasy and highly processed foods, which may lead to bloating and sluggishness. Excessive sugary desserts and sweetened beverages can cause rapid spikes and crashes in blood glucose, triggering fatigue later in the evening. Carbonated drinks may increase bloating, while too much caffeine can disrupt hydration and sleep.
For suhoor, experts underlined the focus should shift to long-lasting fuel and hydration.
Aneesa Fatima, Clinical Dietician at Dubai’s Prime Hospital, described suhoor as the most important meal for sustaining energy, hydration and concentration, especially for students and working adults.
“A balanced pre-dawn meal helps students and working adults remain alert, productive, and comfortable throughout the day.”
Fatima recommended slow-release carbohydrates such as oats, whole grains or brown rice to maintain steady blood sugar. Protein sources like eggs, yogurt, lentils or lean meat help prolong fullness, while healthy fats from nuts or seeds provide sustained energy. Fibre-rich fruits and vegetables support digestion.
Fatima advised drinking one to two glasses of water at suhoor and including hydrating foods such as cucumbers, yogurt or fruit.
“A balanced meal should contain complex carbs, protein, healthy fats, fibre and fluids. Examples include oatmeal with nuts, whole‑grain toast with eggs, or yogurt with fruit and seeds.”
At the same time, certain foods can make fasting more difficult.
“Salty foods increase thirst; sugary foods cause energy crashes; fried meals lead to sluggishness; caffeine may worsen dehydration; and very spicy foods can irritate the stomach,” Fatima warned.
Her final advice: eat suhoor close to dawn, keep portions moderate and hydrate well between iftar and suhoor.
“Smart choices at suhoor can make fasting easier, healthier and more productive,” Fatima added.