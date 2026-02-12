UAE: Diabetes or heart disease? Read this before fasting in Ramadan 2026

Experts advise residents with chronic conditions to seek risk assessment
Ramadan fasting can be spiritually fulfilling, but for residents with underlying medical conditions, it requires careful planning and medical supervision, doctors have told Gulf News. While Islam provides exemptions for those whose health may be harmed, experts stress that protecting one’s wellbeing must always come first.
“Fasting during Ramadan is safe for most healthy adults,” said Dr Leena Menon, Consultant Family Medicine at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi.
“However, individuals with uncontrolled diabetes, kidney disease, heart conditions, high-risk pregnancies, or those recovering from illness should seek medical advice before fasting. Dehydration and blood sugar fluctuations can significantly worsen these conditions.”
“It is important to note that a pre-Ramadan consultation is not optional; it is essential,” said Dr Nasrulla Jakhrani, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC).
He pointed to international guidelines such as those from the International Diabetes Federation – Diabetes and Ramadan Alliance (IDF-DAR), which recommend risk assessment before fasting.
During this assessment, patients should review medication timing and dosage, and check key health markers such as blood pressure, HbA1c levels and kidney function. Medication schedules can often be adjusted to coincide with suhoor and iftar, but only under medical supervision. For diabetic patients, insulin doses may need modification, and certain medications may require timing changes.
Dr Menon said that many fasting-related symptoms such as headaches, fatigue and dehydration can be reduced through proper hydration, balanced meals and adequate sleep.
* Eating complex carbohydrates and protein at suhoor
* Avoiding high-sugar, fried and high-fat foods at iftar
* Drinking two to three litres of fluids between sunset and dawn
* Limiting salty foods and excessive caffeine
* Avoiding strenuous exercise before iftar
* Light walking after breaking the fast.
Dr Jakhrani underlined that monitoring health during fasting does not invalidate the fast.
“Diabetic patients should check blood glucose levels before suhoor, midday, and before iftar, or whenever symptoms occur,” he said, noting that hypertensive patients are advised to monitor blood pressure daily if possible. Elderly residents or those with chronic kidney disease should watch for dizziness, confusion or reduced urine output.
Doctors stress that residents must break their fast if serious warning signs appear.
These include:
Blood glucose below 70 mg/dL or above 300 mg/dL
Severe chest pain or breathlessness
Fainting, confusion or severe weakness
Persistent vomiting or signs of severe dehydration
“My advice is to prioritise safety and follow an individualised fasting plan,” Dr Menon said. “Islam places strong emphasis on protecting health. Residents should not hesitate to break their fast if they experience serious symptoms.”