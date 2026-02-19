Mild blurred vision can occur during fasting, especially in the late afternoon
As Ramadan reshapes daily rhythms, from fasting at dawn to late-night prayers and gatherings, the body adapts in subtle ways. While much attention is given to diet, hydration and sleep, one area often overlooked is eye health.
Some common problems include, blurred vision in the late afternoon, eyes that feel gritty and strained and fluctuating clarity after a short night’s sleep. These are not uncommon during the holy month, and they’re usually temporary.
Specialists across ophthalmology explain how fasting, hydration and sleep shifts affect the eyes and how to protect your vision throughout Ramadan.
According to Dr. Nandini Sankaranarayanan, Specialist Ophthalmologist of Medcare Eye Centre, mild visual changes during fasting are not unusual.
“Mild blurred vision can occur during fasting, especially in the late afternoon. This is usually related to dehydration and reduced tear production, which can temporarily affect the eye’s focusing ability. For most people, this is short-lived and improves after hydration at iftar.”
The eyes rely on a stable tear film to maintain clear vision. When hydration drops, tear production can decrease, causing temporary blurring or a feeling of heaviness in the eyes. This is particularly noticeable toward the end of the fasting day, when fluid levels are at their lowest.
The reassuring part is that for most, this blurring resolves naturally after breaking the fast and rehydrating.
Beyond dehydration, blood sugar levels also play a critical role in visual clarity. "Low blood sugar, typically below 70mg/dl can cause temporary visual disturbances such as blurring, dim vision or black spots, says Dr. Sankaranarayanan.
This happens because the brain and eyes rely on a steady glucose supply to function optimally. These symptoms usually resolve once blood sugar levels normalise.
So, when glucose drops, the brain, which processes visual information, cannot function at peak efficiency. The result can be dimming vision, black spots or sudden blurring.
For those with diabetes or blood sugar instability, managing glucose carefully during Ramadan is particularly important. The dramatic fluctuations between fasting hours and heavy Iftar meals can affect not only general health, but also the delicate blood vessels in the eye.
If your eyes feel more tired than usual this month, you’re not imagining it. It is often due to a reduced fluid intake and changes in sleep patterns. Moreover, reduced blinking while using digital devices and dry indoor environments can add to the discomfort, leading to your eyes feeling more tired, says Dr. Sankaranarayanan. Late-night prayers, extended screen time after Iftar, and air-conditioned indoor environments can compound dryness.
The result: Burning, grittiness, aching eyes and fluctuating clarity — especially by mid-afternoon.
While mild blurring may be temporary, people with underlying health conditions need to be particularly vigilant.
Dr. Nicola Ghazi, MD, Medical Director, Dr. George Corrent, Head of Cornea and Refractive Service from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi and explains that fasting can actually support better metabolic health, making Ramadan “a time of renewal and rejuvenation.” However, careful management is critical.
The retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, is especially vulnerable to blood sugar fluctuations. For patients with diabetic retinopathy, dramatic spikes after heavy, sugary Iftar meals can strain the tiny retinal blood vessels.
Dr. Ghazi advises against breaking the fast with sweet foods, which rapidly elevate blood glucose. Instead, choosing complex carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats can help stabilise blood sugar levels throughout the day. A protein-rich Suhoor with adequate fluids may reduce hunger and minimise glucose swings.
The symptoms you need to be immediately flag:
A rapid decrease in vision
Floaters
A curtain-like shadow across vision
The cornea, the eye’s clear outer layer, is particularly sensitive to dehydration, especially in arid climates like the UAE.
Dr. George Corrent, Head of Cornea and Refractive Service, and Dr. Jason Goldsmith, Head of Glaucoma Service from also break down the entire impact of fasting on the eyes, the diseases that can come from it, as well as those with existing conditions.
The dehydration during fasting hours can quickly manifest as Dry Eye Disease. When tear production decreases, symptoms may include:
Burning
Grittiness
Blurred vision
Discomfort during reading or prayer
To prevent this, they recommend 'Pre-emptive hydration.' Ensuring sufficient water intake between Iftar and Suhoor helps maintain the tear film, the thin layer that keeps the eye’s surface smooth and clear.
For those spending long hours in prayer or on digital devices, preservative-free artificial tears can offer additional relief.
Keeping the cornea hydrated ensures vision remains comfortable and clear throughout the fasting day.
For people with glaucoma, often referred to as the 'silent thief of sight', consistency is critical. Fasting and weight loss can significantly benefit metabolic health, particularly for type 2 diabetics. However, glaucoma patients must remain strict with medication schedules, as the doctors emphasise.
A common concern during Ramadan is whether eye drops invalidate the fast. The experts reassure patients that eye drops are not a source of nutrition and do not necessarily break the fast. More importantly, he stresses that skipping even a single dose can cause a dangerous spike in intraocular pressure.
They also using the “punctal occlusion” technique, gently pressing the inner corner of the eye after applying drops, to ensure the medication remains in the eye.
Consistency is the only way to prevent irreversible vision loss.
While mild dryness and temporary blurring can be part of the body’s adjustment to fasting, certain symptoms require immediate attention:
Persistent or worsening vision loss
Sudden floaters
A shadow or curtain across vision
Severe eye pain
Intense light sensitivity
Delaying care until after Ramadan or Eid can lead to permanent damage.