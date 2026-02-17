Eye Care Tips for Ramadan: Experts share vision-saving advice

Experts at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi share Ramadan vision care tips
As we enter the spiritual journey of Ramadan 2026, the shift in daily habits ― fasting, altered sleep cycles, and late-night gatherings ― pose unique health considerations.
Preserving your vision is essential to fully experiencing the blessings of this month. In this special feature, eye specialists across three critical fields share their guidance on maintaining eye health.
Fasting can actually support better metabolic health, making Ramadan a time of renewal and rejuvenation. The retina is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, and for those with underlying conditions like diabetes, Ramadan requires careful maintenance of blood sugar levels.
Although fasting can improve metabolic health, breaking fast properly at iftar is crucial to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. This has particular impact on diabetic retinopathy, a vision-threatening disease. Dramatic fluctuations in glucose levels between fasting hours and a heavy iftar can negatively impact the tiny blood vessels in the retina. My advice is to avoid breaking fast at iftar with sweet foods; this will rapidly raise your blood sugar, potentially worsening diabetes and may result in increased hunger and over-consumption of calories. Instead, try to lose weight through Ramadan by eating complex carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. A protein rich suhour with liquid may help maintain blood sugar levels during the day and reduce hunger. Please consult with your diabetes doctor for best advice. If you notice a sudden decrease in vision, floaters or a curtain-like shadow over your vision, do not wait until Eid — seek an evaluation immediately.
The cornea is the eye’s outermost layer and its first line of defence. In the arid climate of the UAE, dehydration during fasting hours can quickly manifest as dry eye disease. When the body is dehydrated, tear production decreases, leading to burning, grittiness, and blurred vision.
To prevent dehydration and dry eyes while fasting, it is suggested that you drink sufficient water between iftar and suhour to maintain the volume of your tear film. I recommend pre-emptive hydration. Keeping the cornea hydrated helps the eyes feel comfortable and stay clear. Ensure you drink sufficient water between iftar and suhour to maintain the volume of your tear film. For those spending long hours in prayer or at screens, using preservative-free artificial tears can provide necessary relief. By keeping the cornea hydrated, you ensure that your vision remains clear and comfortable throughout the day.
Fasting and thereby losing weight is potentially the best thing a type 2 diabetic can do to improve their metabolism and potentially eradicate the disease. Done right, Ramadan can be a time of renewal and rejuvenation. Glaucoma, often called the silent thief of sight, is a condition characterised by high intraocular pressure that damages the optic nerve. For glaucoma patients, the most critical message this Ramadan is one of adherence.
A common concern is that using medical eye drops breaks the fast. I want to reassure our patients that eye drops are not a source of nutrition and do not necessarily invalidate your fast. I want to emphasise that skipping even a single dose can cause a dangerous spike in eye pressure. To be safe, use the punctual occlusion technique ― pressing the inner corner of your eye after applying the drop ― to ensure the medicine stays in the eye only. Consistency is the only way to prevent irreversible vision loss.