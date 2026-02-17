Eye Care Tips for Ramadan: Experts share vision-saving advice

Fasting can actually support better metabolic health, making Ramadan a time of renewal and rejuvenation. The retina is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, and for those with underlying conditions like diabetes, Ramadan requires careful maintenance of blood sugar levels.

Although fasting can improve metabolic health, breaking fast properly at iftar is crucial to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. This has particular impact on diabetic retinopathy, a vision-threatening disease. Dramatic fluctuations in glucose levels between fasting hours and a heavy iftar can negatively impact the tiny blood vessels in the retina. My advice is to avoid breaking fast at iftar with sweet foods; this will rapidly raise your blood sugar, potentially worsening diabetes and may result in increased hunger and over-consumption of calories. Instead, try to lose weight through Ramadan by eating complex carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. A protein rich suhour with liquid may help maintain blood sugar levels during the day and reduce hunger. Please consult with your diabetes doctor for best advice. If you notice a sudden decrease in vision, floaters or a curtain-like shadow over your vision, do not wait until Eid — seek an evaluation immediately.