By mid-afternoon in Ramadan, the signs creep in, a dull headache, heavy eyelids, irritability, that unmistakable dry-mouth fatigue. More often than not, the culprit is more than hunger, it’s dehydration.
The good news: You just need a little smart planning and strategy, between Iftar and Suhoor, so that you can stay hydrated, steady and energised throughout the fasting day.
Here’s what doctors and dietitians say actually works.
For starters, one of the most common mistakes during Ramadan is trying to drink large amounts of water all at once. Staying hydrated steadily throughout the evening is far more effective than chugging litres at Iftar. Instead, aim to sip fluids gradually, continuing this approach through Suhoor.
Dr Jimmy Joseph, Specialist in Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Aster Specialist Medical Centre, advises that most adults target around 2–2.5 litres of fluids between Iftar and Suhoor, adjusting for factors such as body size, activity level, and the climate. This gradual, consistent approach helps the body absorb water more efficiently and keeps you feeling energised throughout the fasting day.
A practical breakdown:
2–3 glasses at Iftar
1–2 glasses later in the evening
2 glasses at Suhoor
Slow, consistent intake is better absorbed and helps prevent daytime headaches and fatigue.
Choose your beverages, carefully. And, skip the caffeinated drinks, sugary sodas, however irresistible they might be.
As Dr Ruhil Badiani, Consultant Family Physician and Medical Director at Cornerstone Clinic, explains, “They either dehydrate the body or cause rapid sugar spikes that worsen fatigue. Drinks that are high in artificial sweeteners can also increase bloating and digestive discomfort during fasting hours.”
Hydration doesn’t come from water alone. What's on your plate, is just as important.
Dr Joseph notes that fruits and vegetables with high water content support fluid balance and reduce the risk of cramps and weakness. “Water remains the best choice, but hydration can also come from foods with high water content such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, berries, yogurt, and soups. Adding balanced electrolytes through natural foods like bananas or lightly salted meals supports fluid retention and reduces the risk of cramps and weakness,” he explains.
Add these to your Ramadan table:
Watermelon
Cucumber
Oranges
Berries
Yogurt
Light soups and broths
Many of these foods contain over 85 per cent water, while also providing electrolytes and fibre. Coconut water can also help replenish potassium and sodium naturally. Lightly salted meals, which are not overly salty, may support fluid retention in moderation.
Hydration works best when paired with balanced nutrition. As Dr Badiani explains how to go about it: Choose the slow-release carbohydrates at Suhoor, such as oats, whole grains and beans. It keeps the glucose stable for longer. “Staying indoors during peak heat, pacing physical activity and incorporating light stretching or walking later in the evening conserve energy. Adequate protein at both meals prevents muscle fatigue and keeps energy levels more stable throughout the day.”
To avoid energy crashes, your Suhoor should include:
· Slow-release carbohydrates (oats, whole grains, lentils, beans)
· Lean protein (eggs, Greek yogurt, legumes)
· Healthy fats (nuts, seeds, avocado)
· Complex carbohydrates, especially fibre-rich ones, release glucose gradually, helping maintain stable blood sugar through the day.
Protein also helps prevent muscle fatigue and keeps you satiated longer. It also supports metabolic efficiency.
A few smart Suhoor combinations:
· Oats with chia seeds, nut butter and banana
· Whole wheat toast with avocado and boiled eggs
· Greek yogurt with nuts and berries
· Lentil soup with whole wheat crackers and olive oil
Breaking your fast properly sets the tone for overnight hydration.
Start simple:
Dates with water and a few nuts
Followed by balanced meals with protein, complex carbs and vegetables
Options include:
Grilled chicken with rice and steamed vegetables
Brown rice with salmon and spinach
Whole wheat wraps with hummus and grilled vegetables
Avoid heavy fried foods, which can worsen lethargy and disrupt digestion.
Eating slowly also helps your body absorb nutrients better and prevents overeating.
One of the most important tips for a smoother fasting experience is proper hydration. Drinking enough water between Iftar and Suhoor is key, but it’s not just about quantity, how you drink matters too. Sipping water steadily throughout the evening, rather than gulping large amounts at once, helps your body absorb fluids better and stay hydrated for longer, explains Dr Badiani.
Fasting can also make caffeine withdrawal more noticeable. If you normally consume a lot of coffee or tea, reducing your intake gradually a few days before Ramadan can prevent headaches and irritability during the day.
For those who are prone to migraines, additional precautions can help. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and avoiding very sugary foods at Iftar can reduce the risk of headaches. Combined with steady hydration and careful caffeine management, these habits make it easier to stay comfortable and alert while fasting.
Sleep plays a crucial role in how your body handles fasting. During Ramadan, waking up early for Suhoor and staying up late for Tarawih prayers can disrupt normal sleep patterns, which can affect your energy, mood, and overall health.
Dr Jimmy Joseph, Specialist in Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Aster Specialist Medical Centre, stresses aiming for 7–8 hours of sleep within 24 hours, even if that sleep is split between a shorter night rest and a daytime nap. Rest is critical for metabolic balance, immunity, and mental focus, he explains. Poor sleep can increase daytime fatigue, irritability, and stress on the body’s metabolism, making fasting feel much harder than it actually is.
To get the real meaning of a 'beauty sleep', try to maintain a consistent bedtime routine, minimise screen exposure at night, and avoid heavy meals right before bed. Even with early Suhoor and late-night prayers, creating regular sleep blocks helps your body recharge, supports steady energy levels, and keeps you mentally sharp throughout the fasting day.