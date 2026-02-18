GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Morocco announces Thursday as first day of Ramadan

Crescent moon sighted on Wednesday evening, ministry confirms

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Morocco announces Thursday as first day of Ramadan
WAM

Dubai:  Morocco’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has announced that Thursday, February 19, will mark the first day of Ramadan, following the confirmed sighting of the crescent moon.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the ministry said it had observed the Ramadan crescent after sunset, and had verified the sighting in accordance with established religious procedures.

The ministry extended its congratulations to the Moroccan people and to Muslims worldwide on the advent of the holy month, praying that it brings blessings, prosperity and spiritual uplift.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer and reflection.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Optical telescopes remain the most widely accepted scientific tool for moon sighting

Who really determines when Ramadan begins?

3m read
Muslims across the region prepare to begin fasting on Thursday

Ramadan 2026: Asian countries confirm first day

2m read
Crescent moon impossible to see on Feb 17: Astronomers

Crescent moon impossible to see on Feb 17: Astronomers

2m read
The sighting of the crescent signals the start of fasting, celebrations and acts of devotion.

11 best spots in the UAE to view the Ramadan moon

4m read