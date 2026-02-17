Crescent not sighted as Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei announce Thursday start
Several Asian nations have officially confirmed that Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, after crescent moon sightings were not recorded on the expected evening.
Authorities in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei announced the start date following traditional lunar observations and official verification processes, paving the way for Muslims across the region to begin a month of fasting and prayer.
Pakistan has confirmed that authorities will announce the first day of Ramadan on Wednesday. Ramadan expected to begin on either Thursday, February 19, or Friday, February 20, depending on crescent moon sightings.
India has officially confirmed that Tuesday marks the 28th of Sha’ban. Authorities will announce the first day of Ramadan on Wednesday, with the holy month expected to begin on either Thursday, February 19, or Friday, February 20, depending on crescent moon sightings.
Authorities in Bangladesh have confirmed that Tuesday marks the 28 of Shaaban. The first day of Ramadan will be officially announced Wednesday, with the holy month expected to begin on either Thursday, February 19, or Friday, February 20, depending on crescent moon sightings.
Indonesia has officially announced that Thursday, February 19, will mark the start of the blessed month of Ramadan, following the non-sighting of the crescent moon.
Malaysia has officially confirmed that Thursday, February 19, will mark the start of the blessed month of Ramadan, following the failure to sight the crescent moon.
Singapore’s Mufti has also confirmed Thursday, February 19, as the first day of Ramadan. The announcement comes after the crescent moon was not sighted on the expected evening, in line with the country’s astronomical and religious observations. Muslims across Singapore are now preparing to begin fasting and prayers from the declared date, following guidance from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.
Brunei Darussalam announced that the Ramadan crescent for 1447 AH was not sighted on Tuesday evening. In a broadcast on Radio Television Brunei (RTB), High Court Sharia Judge Yang Arif Awang Haji Hassan bin Haji Metali confirmed the observation.
As a result, the first day of fasting in Brunei will begin on Thursday, February 19, following official lunar observations conducted by the country’s astronomy authorities in line with traditional moon-sighting practices.