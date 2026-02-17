GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Ramadan 2026: Brunei confirms first day of holy month

The announcement follows official lunar observations conducted by Brunei authorities

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan decorations
Ramadan decorations
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

The crescent marking the beginning of Ramadan was not sighted in Brunei on Tuesday, the country’s authorities announced.

Therefore, Wednesday (February 18) will be the last day of Sha’aban while Ramadan will begin on Thursday.

In a bulletin on RTB, the country’s official broadcaster, Yang Arif Awang Haji Hassan bin Haji Metali, High Court Sharia Judge, confirmed the observation.

The announcement follows official lunar observations conducted by Brunei Astronomy authorities, in line with the country’s traditional moon-sighting process.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai’s crescent sighting initiative reflects the committee’s Sharia-compliant, scientific mandate

Dubai ready for Ramadan moon sighting at Jebel Nizwa

2m read
Shaaban crescent spotted in Abu Dhabi ahead of Ramadan 2026

Crescent marking end of Shaaban spotted in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Fatwa Council opens hotline and online portal for moon sighting reports.

UAE urges public to sight Ramadan moon on Tuesday

1m read
Sheikh Nahyan attends PACE Group’s 25th anniversary

Sheikh Nahyan attends PACE Group’s 25th anniversary

5m read