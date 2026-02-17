Ramadan 2026: Brunei confirms first day of holy month

The announcement follows official lunar observations conducted by Brunei authorities
The crescent marking the beginning of Ramadan was not sighted in Brunei on Tuesday, the country’s authorities announced.
Therefore, Wednesday (February 18) will be the last day of Sha’aban while Ramadan will begin on Thursday.
In a bulletin on RTB, the country’s official broadcaster, Yang Arif Awang Haji Hassan bin Haji Metali, High Court Sharia Judge, confirmed the observation.
The announcement follows official lunar observations conducted by Brunei Astronomy authorities, in line with the country’s traditional moon-sighting process.