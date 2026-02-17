GOLD/FOREX
Indonesia confirms first day of Ramadan 2026

Meanwhile, authorities in the Gulf region are preparing to sight the crescent as well

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Ramadan decorations
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Authorities in Indonesia announced on Tuesday that Thursday, February 19, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The decision comes after observers in the country were unable to sight the crescent.

This follows an identical decision earlier today by several Asian countries, such as Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Gulf region are preparing to sight the crescent as well.

However, the crescent marking the start of the Islamic month is not expected to be visible across most Arab and Islamic countries on Tuesday evening, February 17, according to calculations released by the International Astronomical Centre.

Astronomers traditionally calculate sunset based on the upper limb of the moon’s disc. However, as the moon is forecast to set before the sun this month in several cities worldwide, calculations in such cases are based on the lower limb of the lunar disc, since any potential crescent would appear along its lower edge.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More
