Ramadan 2026: Malaysia confirms first day of holy month

Observers were stationed at 29 locations across the country
The crescent marking the beginning of Ramadan was not sighted in Malaysia on Tuesday, the country’s authorities announced.
Therefore, Wednesday (February 18) will be the last day of Sha’aban while Ramadan will begin on Thursday.
The announcement was made by Malaysia’s Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, the New Straits Times reported.
The decision was taken after observers tried to see the crescent at 29 locations in the country, the publication said.
Moments earlier, Brunei also confirmed that the first day of Ramadan will be observed on Thursday.
In a bulletin on RTB, Brunei’s official broadcaster, Yang Arif Awang Haji Hassan bin Haji Metali, High Court Sharia Judge, confirmed the observation.
The announcement follows official lunar observations conducted by Brunei Astronomy authorities, in line with the country’s traditional moon-sighting process.