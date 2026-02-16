GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Crescent marking end of Shaaban spotted in Abu Dhabi

UAE has called on residents to sight the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday, February 17

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Shaaban crescent spotted in Abu Dhabi ahead of Ramadan 2026
The International Astronomy Center has confirmed that the crescent marking the end of Shaaban 1447 AH was photographed from Abu Dhabi by the Khatm Astronomical Observatory, affiliated with the Center.

The crescent was captured on Monday, February 16 at 08:15am UAE time. According to the observatory:

  • Moon’s distance from the Sun: 15.7 degrees

  • Moon’s age: negative 33 hours and 37 minutes

Using advanced astronomical imaging techniques, the observatory documented the crescent as part of ongoing efforts to refine moon-sighting methods and improve the accuracy of lunar calendar calculations.

Muslims urged to sight Ramadan crescent

The UAE Council for Fatwa has called on residents to sight the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, ahead of the committee meeting at Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi at 6 pm.

Chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Sheikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah and attended by Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, the committee will review reports from observatories and public submissions after Maghrib prayer to confirm the start of the lunar month.

Residents are encouraged to submit sightings via the Council’s online platform, reviving the prophetic tradition of moon sighting.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the kingdom to observe the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening, the 29th day of Sha’ban 1447 AH.

