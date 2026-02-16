Emirates Red Crescent begins Ramadan tent set-up, sponsorship up to Dh75,000

Dh32.5m allocated to provide Iftar meals for 395,000 beneficiaries nationwide
The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has begun setting up Ramadan tents, launching its seasonal “Iftar Saem” (Iftar for Fasters) project under the campaign Ramadan… Giving Without Limits.
The initiative forms part of a nationwide programme supporting vulnerable families and individuals across the UAE during the holy month.
The Authority said this year’s domestic Ramadan programmes will reach around 395,000 beneficiaries across all emirates, with total allocations exceeding Dh32.5 million.
Initiatives include Ramadan food parcels (Meer Ramadan), Iftar meals, light fast-breaking snacks, Zakat Al Fitr, Eid clothing, and other community programmes aimed at improving living stability for beneficiary groups.
The ERC will introduce several new initiatives this year, including “Your Iftar Is On Us”, which distributes Iftar meals to shift workers at their workplaces and to individuals required to work during Iftar hours, particularly in hospitals and essential service institutions.
The programme also includes organising group Iftar tables at selected restaurants to ease overcrowding at traditional Ramadan tents in public areas and labour communities.
In addition, the Authority has designated locations for distributing ready-to-eat Iftar meals at its General Secretariat headquarters in Abu Dhabi and across centres nationwide.
Under the “Eid Clothing Market” initiative, implemented in cooperation with retail partners, the ERC will provide shopping vouchers to underprivileged families and orphans.
The scheme enables beneficiaries to choose Eid clothing directly from participating stores, helping children experience the joy of Eid while strengthening social solidarity during Ramadan.
The Authority has called on philanthropists to sponsor Ramadan Iftar tents across the UAE. The cost of establishing a tent is Dh75,000 in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and Dh65,000 in Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.
These amounts cover installation and operational requirements, including permits, lighting, air conditioning, electrical connections, supervision and the provision of hot meals for 30 days.
The campaign also offers flexible donation options: Dh15 for an Iftar meal, Dh5 for a light fast-breaking meal, Dh15 for Fidya, Dh25 for Zakat Al-Fitr, Dh50 for Eid clothing, and Dh900 for Kaffarah.
The ERC has set up hundreds of donation points across the UAE, alongside contributions via its centres, website, smart application, bank transfer, SMS and toll-free number.
The Authority said the campaign reflects its continued commitment to promoting solidarity and social cohesion, in line with the UAE’s humanitarian values that place people at the heart of its priorities.