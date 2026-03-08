Light rainfall expected across parts of UAE with temperatures fluctuating this week

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the coming days
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of light rainfall in some western and coastal areas on Sunday, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
In its daily weather bulletin, the authority said conditions would be influenced by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure extension, bringing unstable weather to parts of the country.
Temperatures on Sunday are expected to range between 24°C and 29°C in coastal and island areas, 28°C to 33°C inland, and 20°C to 25°C in mountainous regions. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, blowing from northwesterly to northeasterly directions at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Humidity levels may reach 70-90 per cent in coastal areas, while inland regions could see humidity between 60 per cent and 80 per cent.
The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the coming days, with occasional light rainfall possible in western, coastal and northern areas.
On Monday, similar conditions are forecast with a chance of light rain in western and coastal areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, with the Arabian Gulf expected to be slight to moderate, while the Oman Sea remains slight.
On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop slightly, with a continued chance of rainfall in some northern and western areas. Winds may strengthen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h, and sea conditions could become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
By Wednesday, cloud cover is expected to persist with a chance of light rain in northern and eastern areas during the morning, followed by a gradual rise in temperatures. Humidity may increase overnight and early Thursday morning, with a possibility of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.
On Thursday, the partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue, with a chance of rainfall in some areas and winds remaining light to moderate, occasionally freshening. Sea conditions are forecast to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.