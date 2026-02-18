Abu Dhabi launches Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans project

The endowment will provide long-term support
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi has launched the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative, in line with the Year of Family.
The initiative aims to create a sustainable funding source to support orphan care across the UAE, helping to improve quality of life and ensure continued support for beneficiaries. It also seeks to strengthen social cohesion and encourage community participation in charitable giving.
Awqaf Abu Dhabi said the endowment will provide long-term support by turning one-time donations into a lasting source of funding for orphan programmes. The initiative is designed to contribute to a more stable and balanced society while promoting the role of endowments in community development.
The campaign, which began on February 18, builds on the humanitarian legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made charitable work and social solidarity central national values.
The initiative also reflects the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, known as the “Mother of the Nation.” It supports the UAE’s broader humanitarian approach and the goals of the Year of Family.
Awqaf Abu Dhabi said the programme is part of its ongoing efforts to launch initiatives that align with national priorities and strengthen community support systems.
The authority highlighted the success of its earlier “Life Endowment” campaign, which was launched during the Year of Community and raised nearly Dh1 billion within four weeks, with contributions from more than 200,000 donors.
Residents and organisations can learn more about the new initiative or make contributions through Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s official website.