Dubai registers largest family endowment worth Dh1.6 billion

Al Dallal family creates 111-asset waqf portfolio under Awqaf Dubai
The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) has registered the largest permanent family endowment in the emirate, valued at Dh1.6 billion, which is established by the Ahmed and Mahmoud Al Dallal family.
The endowment comprises 111 waqf assets across various parts of Dubai and has been designated for the benefit of the founders’ children and descendants, as part of a long-term family giving structure.
Awqaf Dubai said the registration brings the total number of family endowments under its supervision to 251, with a combined value of Dh4.8 billion.
Issa Al Ghurair, Board Chairman of Awqaf Dubai, said the contribution reflects a sustainable family endowment model and supports the foundation’s strategy to develop waqf assets and generate lasting social value.
Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, said the foundation works to help families manage and invest endowment assets on a professional basis to ensure continuity and community benefit. Representatives of the Al Dallal family said the move underscores their commitment to social responsibility and intergenerational support.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox